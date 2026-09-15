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What's Happening in New Jersey Recent breaking news headlines in New Jersey
National guard member wounded during a street-fight intervention near eastern market in washington, d. C.
D.C.

National Guardsman Shot in D.C. While Breaking Up Street Fight

Nicholas critelli faces four public lewdness cases involving women in suffolk county, with prosecutors alleging two incidents occurred while he awaited court proceedings on earlier charges.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Ice’s philadelphia field office announced the arrest of leo robert jackson, a liberian national with a final removal order.
October 18, 2026 Share ↗
SNN
Today's Top Headlines The top news stories from around New Jersey
The search for douglas cobb has stretched beyond a month following the fatal shooting of bruce gress outside a toms river wawa.
New Jersey

A Month After Toms River Wawa Killing, Suspect Still on the Run and Four Accused Helpers Released

Ocean county jail records identify three men booked october 21, 2026, on riot, aggravated assault and weapons charges.
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
Kaitlyn tracey- deported
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Witnesses helped police detain a driver after a fatal collision on route 17 south near garden state plaza in paramus.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Camden detectives seek help identifying a man found dead on federal street september 13. He was approximately 60 to 80 and had a motorcycle club tattoo.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Congressman jeff van drew is calling for lucio lopez-perez’s transfer to federal authorities after the suspected drunken-driving crash that seriously injured middle township patrolman austin kapurelos.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Toms river’s affordable housing settlement remains unresolved following a council impasse, with mayor daniel rodrick preparing to seek court relief.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Mikie sherrill criticized the firing squad plan for fort hood killer nidal hasan, whose december execution remains scheduled after trump canceled its livestream.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Lambertville,nj, vistors walk the paths of the delaware canal trail during a warm fall day as the trees show their autumn foliage
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey restaurant closures affect longtime neighborhood favorites and national chains across the state.
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Cory booker holds a substantial campaign-finance advantage over republican senate challenger justin murphy.
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
TV
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Police are seeking three unidentified individuals in connection with an october 8 shooting on starr street in brooklyn.
New York City

Three Sought After Man Shot in Leg on Brooklyn Street

Florida deputies rescued two kittens buried alive in hobe sound after a woman allegedly claimed the animals were demons. Two others died and one remains missing.
October 10, 2026 Share ↗
Four students suffered minor injuries after a railing collapsed at bergen catholic high school during a postgame celebration following a win over don bosco.
October 6, 2026 Share ↗
A spacex falcon 9 launch illuminated the predawn sky tuesday, creating a glowing rocket plume potentially visible from new jersey as it headed toward orbit.
October 13, 2026 Share ↗
Middle township patrolman austin kapurelos was seriously injured when a suspected impaired driver struck him during a route 47 traffic stop.
October 17, 2026 Share ↗
Murder at great wolf lodge as mom kills husband and 3-year-old son inside hotel room
October 14, 2026 Share ↗
Nitro roller coaster remains closed at six flags great adventure after georgia father falls to his death
October 14, 2026 Share ↗
Montville township police officers and workers from chestnut farms help corral four loose horses that wandered through the morris county community sunday. Photo courtesy montville township police department.
September 21, 2026 Share ↗
WS
This Week's Breaking News Headlines NY, NJ, PA and Regional News
Bonefish grill has permanently closed its brick restaurant on van zile road after approximately 20 years. The reason for the shutdown remains unconfirmed.
Brick Township

Bonefish Grill Closes in Brick After Two Decades

Firefighters responded to a house fire on harker avenue in west deptford monday evening.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Big lottery surprise lands at valatie convenience store
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Police ask jersey shore residents to help officer hurt in dwi crash
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
Tuesday morning traffic alerts show lengthy tunnel travel times, highway crashes and an eight-mile garden state parkway backup.
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Wawa on route 37 lands winning scratch-off ticket
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Man poses as walmart worker, uses fake paperwork to steal rifle from bensalem store
October 17, 2026 Share ↗
East brunswick police hosted residents at the colonial diner for saturday’s coffee with a cop event.
October 18, 2026 Share ↗
Prison cell block
October 16, 2026 Share ↗
Middletown shoprite liquor sells $50k powerball winner
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
More than 200 fdny responders battled a four-alarm warehouse fire on staten island saturday. One firefighter suffered minor injuries; the cause is under review.
October 18, 2026 Share ↗
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What else is happening in NJ Find out what else is happening in the Garden State
Jeffrey lanci faces charges stemming from an undercover investigation and alleged flight from police in freehold.
Freehold

North Jersey Man Came to Freehold to Visit Young Girl, But Fled After Seeing Cops Waiting For Him

New jersey’s clean-car policy faces scrutiny over electricity costs, power generation and the future of california’s emissions standards.
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Brick township’s proposed cannabis ordinance would permit one adult-use dispensary with armed security and restrictions on location and operations.
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Breaking update: new jersey deputy attorney general arrested in child sexual abuse material case
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
True food kitchen closed restaurants in hackensack and edison on october 4 as the chain entered chapter 11 restructuring and pursued a court-supervised sale.
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
Brick township unanimously approved a ban on new roosters after complaints about constant crowing. Existing legally permitted birds will be grandfathered.
October 18, 2026 Share ↗
NJ
NJ News - In Case You Missed It Here's the latest breaking New Jersey news headlines
Bomb threat rocks matawan regional high school, forces students from building
Jersey Shore

Bomb Threat Rocks Matawan Regional High School, Forces Students From Building

Rep. Tom kean jr. Faces democratic challenger rebecca bennett, a former navy helicopter pilot, in new jersey’s 7th congressional district.
October 11, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey state police seek man accused of passing counterfeit cash across state
October 8, 2026 Share ↗
Powerball ticket delivers $50k win in west orange
October 6, 2026 Share ↗
Photo caption: gov. Mikie sherrill says new jersey will fight trump administration measures intended to tighten safeguards surrounding mail-in voting and election administration. Photo by erin alexis randolph
October 6, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey lawmakers are moving to redirect $300,000 from an eid committee grant to a bergen county food pantry under assembly bill a5442.
September 22, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey officials announced more than $20 million in environmental settlements with hess and hercules over alleged contamination at multiple sites across the state.
October 5, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey lawmakers are advancing a bill that would prohibit future green acres grants and loans from paying to install or replace artificial turf fields.
September 22, 2026 Share ↗
A crash on i-287 northbound north of exit 12 in bridgewater township closed one left lane out of three.
October 5, 2026 Share ↗
New jersey’s school funding fight is intensifying as lawmakers question whether record education spending provides enough accountability while districts face cuts and tax hikes. -nj governor mikie sherrill
September 30, 2026 Share ↗
Todd the mod returned to legendary trenton nightclub city gardens for a final performance, revisiting the punk landmark before the deteriorating building comes down.
September 28, 2026 Share ↗
PB
Police Blotter - Live Feed Crime and Punishment News
Nypd police cruiser
New York

Knife-Wielding Robber Targets Teen at Bronx Subway Station, NYPD Says

Man wounded on busy northwest dc street, police turn to surveillance video
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
Woman, 21, ambushed from behind in jackson heights gunpoint robbery
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
Hero police dog finds missing person after 90-minute bergen county search
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
Cumberland man accused of swinging kitchen knife at victim near park
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
Handcuffs, crime incident
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
TW
NJ Traffic and Weather Get the latest traffic and weather updates
The kingsland avenue bridge faces intermittent closures wednesday and a seven-hour closure thursday.
Bergen County

Kingsland Avenue Bridge Closures Set for Wednesday and Thursday

New jersey faces showers and thunderstorms friday, windy and colder weather saturday, and patchy morning frost before sunshine returns sunday.
October 16, 2026 Share ↗
Jersey shore beach
October 14, 2026 Share ↗
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