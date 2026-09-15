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What's Happening in New Jersey Recent breaking news headlines in New Jersey
October 20, 2026 Share ↗
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SNN
Today's Top Headlines The top news stories from around New Jersey
A Month After Toms River Wawa Killing, Suspect Still on the Run and Four Accused Helpers Released
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
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Rodrick Blasts Council Over Housing Vote: Toms River Could Face Thousands of New Apartments
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SNN Live Live Breaking News
Migrant Florida Woman Accused of Burying Kittens Alive Because She Believed They Were Demons
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WS
This Week's Breaking News Headlines NY, NJ, PA and Regional News
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TOP
What else is happening in NJ Find out what else is happening in the Garden State
North Jersey Man Came to Freehold to Visit Young Girl, But Fled After Seeing Cops Waiting For Him
October 19, 2026 Share ↗
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NJ
NJ News - In Case You Missed It Here's the latest breaking New Jersey news headlines
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One Last Song Inside City Gardens: Todd the Mod Returns Before Trenton Landmark Comes Down
September 28, 2026 Share ↗
PB
Police Blotter - Live Feed Crime and Punishment News
October 21, 2026 Share ↗
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TW
NJ Traffic and Weather Get the latest traffic and weather updates
October 16, 2026 Share ↗