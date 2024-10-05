Today's Top Headlines
TRENTON, NJ – A former high-ranking official in the New Jersey Department of Corrections was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in federal prison for extorting …
OMG! Strange and Weird News
A heated confrontation over a neighborhood dog fight escalated into criminal charges after a woman allegedly hurled a cup during a July 26 altercation on …
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is facing criticism after a statement in which she appeared to endorse “censoring the American people,” as Democrats …
Today's News
A man who targeted a teen in a prolonged online stalking case will now spend 15 years in federal prison.
ROANOKE, VA – A Moneta resident was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stalking a teenage girl and possessing …
Good News
Evening rush hour across New Jersey dragged into chaos Thursday as multiple traffic disruptions slowed or stopped movement on key highways and crossings into New …