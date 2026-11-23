A station maintainer says a vine wrapped around his leg as he threw a tree branch into a truck, slamming his elbow into the tailgate. A federal judge ruled his lawsuit against PATH can go forward.

NEWARK, N.J. – A federal judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit by a Port Authority Trans-Hudson worker who was hurt when an ivy vine wrapped around his leg while he was clearing tree branches in a PATH rail yard.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper denied PATH’s motion for summary judgment in the case brought by Randen Kieck, a station maintainer who has worked for the transit agency for about 12 years. Denying summary judgment means the case was not decided in PATH’s favor before trial and will continue in court.

About the case Randen Kieck was hurt on Sept. 3, 2021, while loading cut branches into a truck in PATH’s Consolidated Yard, known as “C” Yard.

He said an ivy vine wrapped around his leg as he threw a branch, and he fell forward and landed on his elbow on the truck’s tailgate.

Neither the foreman nor the next most senior person on the job was at the site when he was hurt.

The judge denied PATH’s request to end the case without a trial.

Kieck started at PATH as a trackman and later worked as a structural maintainer and a pump maintainer before becoming a station maintainer. On the day he was hurt, his crew was assigned to cut and clear tree branches hanging over C Yard, where they normally worked.

The crew included Kieck, Luca DiTommaso, Mike Cunningham and Todd Hennessey. DiTommaso, who had chainsaw experience and had done branch cutting before, cut the overhanging branches from an elevated lift basket. Kieck, Cunningham and Hennessey picked up the branches and loaded them into a truck to be hauled away. Hennessey gave a safety briefing before the work started.

Kieck was throwing a single branch into the back of the truck when a vine of ivy wrapped around his leg, according to the court. He fell forward into the truck and landed on his elbow on the tailgate.

DiTommaso did not see what happened because he was up in the lift basket running the chainsaw. Foreman Tim Ryan and Hennessey, the next most senior person on the job, were both off site when Kieck was hurt, according to the court record.

PATH argued that Kieck had been trained to spot trip hazards. Kieck had received general safety training, was familiar with the safety standards in the PATH Book of Rules, and took a refresher course every year that taught workers to check their work area for trip-and-fall hazards before starting a job.

In the injury report he filled out that day, Kieck said he had inspected the worksite beforehand and had not seen any unsafe conditions. Asked what he could have done to prevent the injury, he wrote: “nothing, it’s an accident.”

In a deposition, Kieck said he had no safety concerns about picking up the branches or loading the truck. Asked whether that kind of work required training, he said he “had no idea” and that he “was just throwing the debris into the truck.” Asked to describe how he picked up the branch, he answered: “Technique? How do you pick something up—you just pick it up.” DiTommaso also testified that picking up branches does not require special training.

Kieck sued PATH on June 6, 2024. After nearly two years of discovery, PATH moved for summary judgment in April 2026, Kieck opposed the motion in June, and the judge decided it without oral argument.

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Sources: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey