Pedestrian Hit in Crosswalk at Delsea Drive and Almonesson Road in Westville, Police Say Speed Was Not a Factor

The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, and police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.

A man walking in the crosswalk at Delsea Drive and Almonesson Road in Westville was hit by a car on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Westville police said.

Officers were sent to the Gloucester County intersection at 5:36 p.m. Witnesses told them the man was in the crosswalk when the car struck him, Police Chief Michael Packer said in a statement released Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. In the department’s most recent update, police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. They have not released his name or age.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. The department has not said whether the driver will be charged or ticketed.

Police respond to social media claims

The chief also addressed posts on social media about the crash. Police said speed did not play a role, but they did not say what caused it.

Delsea Drive is the local name for Route 47, a busy road through Westville and nearby Deptford. Almonesson Road meets it near the northern end of the borough.

Police thanked the witnesses and bystanders who helped with the investigation. Anyone with more information can call the Westville Police Department at 856-456-0028.