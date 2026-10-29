Pedestrian Struck on Route 40 in Hamilton Township, Police Urge Drivers to Avoid Area

Hamilton Township, NJ – Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian crash along Route 40 near Cantillon Boulevard in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, Thursday morning. Authorities are warning drivers to avoid the area while emergency crews respond to the incident.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department issued a public traffic alert Thursday morning confirming that officers and emergency responders were at the crash scene. Police have not released details about the pedestrian’s condition, the number of vehicles involved or the circumstances leading to the collision.

Emergency crews respond to Route 40 pedestrian crash

The crash was reported in the area of Route 40 and Cantillon Boulevard, a roadway corridor used by motorists traveling through Hamilton Township. The police department’s alert advised drivers to stay away from the immediate area while first responders worked at the scene.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened ROUTE 40 AND CANTILLON BOULEVARD

“Police, and emergency personnel are on scene of a pedestrian motor vehicle crash on Rt. 40 in the area of Cantillon Boulevard,” the department stated.

Officials followed that warning with a direct request to motorists: “Please avoid the area and use an alternate route!”

The department did not specify whether Route 40 was completely closed or whether traffic was being restricted to certain lanes. No estimated time for normal traffic conditions to resume was provided.

Pedestrian’s condition not yet released

As of the initial police alert, authorities had not confirmed whether the pedestrian suffered serious injuries or required transportation to a hospital. Police also have not disclosed whether any drivers or passengers were injured.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigators have not released information about the sequence of events. Additional details may become available as emergency personnel complete their response.

Drivers traveling through the Route 40 corridor near Cantillon Boulevard should consider alternate roads and allow extra travel time. The police department’s warning remains the primary source of information about the ongoing emergency response.