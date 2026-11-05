Pennsylvania Father and Two Young Children Found Dead in Suspected Mt. Lebanon Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating the deaths of a father and his two children, ages 8 and 6, following an apparent fall near a municipal parking garage outside Pittsburgh.

MT. LEBANON, PA – A Pennsylvania father and his two young children were found dead Tuesday afternoon near a municipal parking garage in suburban Pittsburgh, with homicide detectives investigating the tragedy as an apparent murder-suicide. Emergency responders discovered the three suffering from injuries consistent with a fall, but efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful.

The Allegheny County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a report at approximately 4:16 p.m. November 3 of three unresponsive people along Municipal Way in Mt. Lebanon. First responders arrived to find an adult man and two children, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently identified the deceased as Patrick Lynch, 42, and his children, James Lynch, 8, and Caroline Lynch, 6. Investigators believe the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. WTAE+1

Father and Two Children Found Near Municipal Parking Garage

The emergency unfolded Tuesday afternoon near the municipal building and public parking garage along Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded after receiving reports of three people lying unresponsive in the roadway near the garage.

First responders immediately attempted lifesaving measures on all three victims.

Despite those efforts, medical professionals pronounced the father and both children dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the adult male was the father of the two children, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

The department’s Homicide Unit responded to assist Mt. Lebanon police with the investigation.

Officials said preliminary evidence suggests the three deaths resulted from a murder-suicide rather than an accidental fall.

Authorities have not publicly established what led to the incident or released a final investigative determination.

Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman addressed the deaths during a Tuesday evening briefing, describing the devastating impact the incident would have on the community.

“At this time we are treating this incident not as an accident,” Haberman said, according to WPXI’s coverage of the briefing. WPXI

The chief also acknowledged the emotional toll on first responders, families and other residents affected by the tragedy.

Police said there was no continuing threat to the community.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working with Mt. Lebanon detectives to establish the full sequence of events.

The medical examiner’s identification of the three victims confirmed that the incident involved a father and his two children.

Investigators have not released a final account of the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Two Elementary Schools Close Following Deaths of Children

The tragedy has also affected the Mt. Lebanon school community.

The Mt. Lebanon School District announced that Markham Elementary School and Washington Elementary School would be closed Wednesday, November 4, following the deaths.

Honey Bee Haven, a local childcare center, also announced a Wednesday closure to allow staff members time to process the tragedy and receive support.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news involving members of our Mt. Lebanon school community,” the district said in a statement reported by WTAE. WTAE+1

The district said counseling and crisis support resources would be available to those affected.

Other district schools were scheduled to remain open, with families permitted to keep children home with an excused absence if needed.

The closures reflect the significant effect the deaths have had on families and educators in the Pittsburgh-area community.

Allegheny County Police Seek Information About Three Deaths

The Allegheny County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted through the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

The department emphasized that its initial findings are preliminary and could change as investigators gather additional evidence.

The investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police have not announced any additional individuals suspected of involvement.

Residents experiencing emotional distress can reach confidential support through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.