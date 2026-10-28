Pennsylvania Man Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Man in Front of Twin Brother at Bar

Greensburg, PA – A 66-year-old Lower Burrell man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting and killing a man inside a Westmoreland County bar while the victim’s twin brother was nearby. Daniel Moles received the mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder, along with an additional 20 to 40 years for attempted homicide.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the sentencing after a jury convicted Moles in August following a three-day trial. Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered the attempted homicide sentence to run consecutively to the life term.

Victim shot through beer glass inside Upper Burrell pub

The deadly shooting occurred in November 2021 at Woodpeckers Grub & Pub in Upper Burrell, where 31-year-old Randy Jenereaux and his twin brother were present. Prosecutors said Moles fired two rounds from across the bar toward the brothers.

One bullet shattered or pierced Jenereaux’s beer glass before striking his hand and wrist and lodging in his chest. His twin brother, Andy, was not injured in the gunfire.

Following the shooting, Andy attempted to drive Randy to a nearby hospital to get emergency medical treatment. Despite efforts to save his life, Randy died inside the vehicle before reaching medical care.

Prosecutors described the shooting as an unprovoked act of violence that left a family grieving the loss of a son and twin brother. The jury ultimately found Moles guilty of both first-degree murder and attempted homicide.

District attorney says killer never accepted responsibility

Following the sentencing, Ziccarelli criticized Moles for failing to accept responsibility for the deadly shooting despite expressing regret over what happened.

“While Mr. Moles has maintained that he is sorry that the shooting happened, he has never taken accountability for it occurring,” Ziccarelli said.

The district attorney also addressed the lasting impact of the killing on Jenereaux’s family, particularly his twin brother.

“I feel heartbroken that Andy lost his twin brother, and a mother and a father lost their son to a senseless, unprovoked act of violence,” Ziccarelli said.

The shooting has continued to affect the family as another birthday approaches without Randy, who would have turned 36.

“Five years later, it’s a painful reminder that Randy is not here celebrating his 36th birthday, but I hope it is closure for his family that Mr. Moles will be incarcerated for the rest of his life,” Ziccarelli said.

Life sentence ensures convicted killer remains behind bars

Under Pennsylvania law, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Moles also received a consecutive 20-to-40-year prison term for attempting to kill Jenereaux’s twin brother.

The additional sentence reflects the separate attempted homicide conviction arising from the same shooting. Both convictions followed the jury’s verdict after three days of testimony in Westmoreland County court.

The sentencing brings the trial court proceedings to a close nearly five years after the deadly shooting at Woodpeckers Grub & Pub. Moles faces the remainder of his life in state prison.