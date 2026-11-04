Pennsylvania wawa sells $150k halloween powerball ticket

A Northumberland County convenience store strikes lottery gold after a Power Play multiplier turns a $50,000 ticket into a six-figure prize.

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, PA – A $1 Power Play upgrade made a $100,000 difference for a Powerball ticket sold at a Pennsylvania Wawa on Halloween, transforming a $50,000 prize into a $150,000 windfall. The winning ticket came from a convenience store in Northumberland County, where Saturday night’s drawing delivered a major lottery prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday, November 2, that Wawa, located at 220 Shikellamy Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, sold the $150,000 Powerball ticket for the October 31 drawing. The retailer will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning entry.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, qualifying for a $50,000 prize before the optional Power Play multiplier increased the payout. Saturday’s 3X multiplier tripled the amount to $150,000 before applicable tax withholding.

Halloween Powerball Drawing Delivers $150K Prize at Wawa

The winning numbers for the October 31 Powerball drawing were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 drawn as the red Powerball.

The ticket sold at the Shikellamy Avenue Wawa matched four white balls and the red Powerball, securing one of the game’s substantial non-jackpot prizes.

Under Powerball’s standard prize structure, that combination pays $50,000. The ticket’s additional Power Play feature increased the prize to $150,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the numbers were selected manually or generated automatically.

The agency also did not identify the ticket holder in its November 2 announcement.

For the Northumberland County retailer, the winning ticket brings a separate $500 bonus from the lottery.

One-Dollar Power Play Option Adds $100K to Prize

The difference between a $50,000 payout and the final $150,000 prize came down to Power Play, an optional feature that costs an additional $1 per play.

Power Play allows qualifying non-jackpot prizes to increase according to a multiplier selected for the drawing.

Saturday’s multiplier was three, meaning the ticket’s original $50,000 prize was multiplied by three.

The result added another $100,000 to the ticket’s value without requiring an additional set of Powerball numbers.

The multiplier applies to qualifying non-jackpot prizes, while the game’s advertised jackpot is not multiplied by Power Play.

For the ticket sold in Upper Augusta Township, that optional feature produced a six-figure prize from a combination that ordinarily pays $50,000.

More Than 60,300 Other Pennsylvania Tickets Win Prizes

The Halloween drawing produced thousands of additional winning Powerball tickets throughout Pennsylvania.

According to the lottery’s official October 31 payout report, more than 60,300 other tickets sold in the state won prizes of various amounts.

That included more than 12,300 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Double Play is a separate optional feature that provides another drawing using the same Powerball numbers.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages players to check their tickets after every drawing, including entries purchased with optional game features.

The $150,000 ticket sold at Wawa was among the significant Pennsylvania prizes reported from the Halloween drawing.

Powerball Jackpot Climbed to $793 Million Following Halloween Drawing

Saturday’s drawing ended without a national jackpot winner, allowing the advertised Powerball prize to continue growing.

At the time of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s November 2 announcement, the estimated jackpot for that Monday night’s drawing stood at $793 million.

The estimated cash option was $339.9 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players in Pennsylvania can purchase tickets at authorized retailers or through the lottery’s online platform.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not identified the purchaser of the $150,000 winning ticket in the information released.

Pennsylvania Powerball Ticket Has One-Year Claim Deadline

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

For the Halloween ticket, the deadline is October 31, 2027.

The lottery advises anyone holding a winning ticket purchased at a retail location to sign the back immediately and keep it secure.

Players can review prize-claim instructions through the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

Winnings above applicable thresholds are subject to federal and state tax withholding, meaning the final payment on the $150,000 prize will be less than its advertised value.