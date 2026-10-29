Greensburg Woman Used 11-Year-Old Child as Shoplifting Accomplice at Major Retailers, Police Say

A child’s account of beatings, alleged forced thefts and drug use inside a Greensburg home has led to criminal charges against two women.

GREENSBURG, PA – A young girl told investigators she was punched approximately 20 times by one woman and directed by another to steal merchandise from major retailers when she was just 11 years old. The disturbing allegations have led Greensburg police to file criminal charges against Raechel Rockmore and her girlfriend, Shawna Gaffey.

The investigation began in August when officers responded to a residence on South Pennsylvania Avenue following reports that a child might be experiencing abuse. During a forensic interview, the girl described physical violence, alleged shoplifting instructions and drug use she said she witnessed inside the home.

Rockmore now faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, while Gaffey has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. Both women are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Girl Describes Being Punched Repeatedly and Denied Help

The allegations emerged during a forensic interview conducted during the child abuse investigation.

According to Greensburg police, the minor reported that Gaffey punched her approximately 20 times.

The child also described attempting to seek help during the alleged assault.

Instead of intervening, Rockmore allegedly told the girl that Gaffey was her boss and that she had to listen to her.

The statement was among the details the child provided to investigators about her experiences at the South Pennsylvania Avenue residence.

Police identified the residence as an address associated with Rockmore and Gaffey, who were described as being in a relationship.

The release did not specify when the alleged punching occurred or whether the child required medical treatment.

Child Allegedly Directed to Steal From Walmart, Macy’s and Five Below

Beyond the reported physical abuse, investigators received allegations that the child was instructed to participate in retail theft.

The girl told police that Rockmore directed her to steal merchandise from area stores when she was 11 years old.

The businesses identified in the child’s account included Walmart, Macy’s and Five Below.

Investigators did not disclose what merchandise was allegedly taken, its value or the dates of the reported incidents.

The child’s statements formed part of the investigation that resulted in Rockmore being charged with corruption of minors.

The girl also told investigators she had observed Rockmore using drugs inside the residence.

The police announcement did not identify the substance involved or announce drug-related charges against Rockmore.

Two Women Charged in Greensburg Child Abuse Case

Greensburg police have charged Raechel Rockmore with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Shawna Gaffey, identified by police as Rockmore’s girlfriend, faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

The allegations stem from a child abuse investigation that began in August at a residence on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The department’s announcement does not specify the women’s ages, when charges were filed or whether either defendant has appeared in court.

The case involves allegations of physical abuse and exploiting a child through retail theft, but those accusations have not yet been established in court.

Both women are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.