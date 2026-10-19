Phil Murphy Put New Jersey on a Path Toward Banning Sale of Gas Cars, Sherrill Is Staying on That Path

New Jersey retains its California-based clean-car framework amid rising electricity costs and a federal fight over the authority behind the vehicle requirements.

TRENTON, NJ — When former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced New Jersey would follow in the footsteps of California and enact a 2035 gasoline powered car ban, it shocked the entire state and the auto industry.

From car dealers to rental companies, to transportation businesses to trucking companies, to delivery services, everyone was caught off guard.

Now, New Jersey has a new governor, and that governor says she’s keeping New Jersey’s automotive future heading in the same direction.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has continued the clean-transportation direction established under former Gov. Phil Murphy, retaining New Jersey’s regulatory framework for phasing out new gasoline-only passenger vehicle sales by 2035. Shore News Network previously reported that her administration had not proposed withdrawing from Advanced Clean Cars II.

The policy requires manufacturers to deliver an increasing share of qualifying vehicles for sale in New Jersey, reaching its full target in 2035. Battery-electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and qualifying plug-in hybrids count toward compliance under the California-based framework.

Sherrill backed the program while serving in Congress. She voted against the May 2025 resolution overturning federal approval of California’s ACC II standards. The measure passed the House 246–164, with 35 Democrats joining Republicans and was a shot across the bow of President Donald Trump, who is aggressively working to put roadblocks in the way for states like New Jersey and California who are headed towards the 2035 gas powered car sales ban.

Electric bills and Shore plant closures add pressure

The push toward vehicle electrification comes as households face substantially higher electricity costs. State environmental, utility and economic-development officials reported that New Jersey’s average residential electricity price rose by more than 33% between June 2023 and June 2025. The 2025 supply auction produced estimated average bill increases of 20.20% for JCP&L customers and 17.23% for Atlantic City Electric customers. The 2026 auction subsequently produced relatively stable supply rates, leaving affordability a continuing concern.

Two major Jersey Shore generating stations also stopped producing electricity during Murphy’s administration: Oyster Creek in Lacey Township closed in September 2018, and the coal- and oil-burning B.L. England station in Upper Township, Cape May County, closed in May 2019. Oyster Creek’s retirement followed a closure agreement negotiated in 2010 under Gov. Chris Christie. The shutdowns removed local generating sources years before the recent rate increases.

Sherrill acknowledged the burden when declaring a utility-cost emergency in January.

Why Murphy adopted California’s rules

Phil Murphy pursued ACC II to cut transportation emissions, improve air quality and advance his administration’s climate agenda. When he announced the proposal in July 2023, state officials said the vehicle sector accounted for more than 40% of New Jersey’s emissions.

Murphy described the proposal as part of using “every tool at our disposal to combat the intensifying climate crisis.” His administration also invested in charging stations to support the transition.

California’s program provided the model: tighter exhaust standards combined with escalating requirements for zero-emission vehicles and qualifying plug-in hybrids. New Jersey incorporated that framework into its regulations, tying the state’s vehicle policy to California’s emissions program.

Sherrill continues broader climate commitments

In March, Sherrill confirmed her participation in the U.S. Climate Alliance, describing coordinated climate action as a way to “lower costs and protect public health through investments in clean, low-cost power generation.”

Her statement addressed the broader energy agenda. Her congressional vote provides the clearest documented action specifically supporting retention of ACC II’s federal approval.

California’s legal fight affects New Jersey

President Donald Trump signed congressional resolutions targeting California’s clean-vehicle waivers on June 12, 2025. California sued, arguing that Congress could not use the Congressional Review Act to revoke those approvals. New Jersey joined the challenge.

The waiver is central to enforcement because California needs federal authorization to impose its stricter vehicle-emissions standards. New Jersey’s published regulations retain the 2035 target, but the federal dispute calls into question whether those requirements can be enforced.

For now, both New Jersey, under Mikie Sherrill, and California continue to fight the federal government’s attempts to block the 2035 ban.