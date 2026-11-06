Philadelphia Mayor Condemns Jewish Business Protest Planned for Sunday

Philadelphia’s mayor says singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish “has no place in our city,” and the police commissioner is coordinating with the community ahead of Sunday’s demonstration.

PHILADELPHIA – Mayor Cherelle L. Parker issued a statement condemning a planned Nov. 8 “boycott ride” that organizers say will target Jewish-owned restaurants in and around Rittenhouse Square. She said the demonstration falls on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, “a date that carries profound pain for our Jewish neighbors and for all who remember where unchecked hatred can lead.”

Mayor: Safety “Non-Negotiable”

“As Mayor, I serve every Philadelphian under the explicit premise that freedom of speech and freedom from fear are not competing values,” Parker said. She said no one should be targeted, threatened or made to feel unwelcome because of their faith, identity or background.

Parker acknowledged that everyone has the right to protest peacefully and express political views, but said singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish is unacceptable. “Let me be clear: safety is non-negotiable,” she said.

She said she has directed the Police Commissioner to coordinate closely with the community and partner agencies. The Philadelphia Police Department, she said, will maintain safety and order throughout the demonstration, protect nearby residents, businesses and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully. Anyone who engages in threats, intimidation or unlawful conduct will be held accountable, she added.

What Organizers Have Planned

The ride is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Rittenhouse Square, according to reports on the event. It is organized by Philly Bike On Your Left in collaboration with Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, Boycott CookNSolo and Philly Solidarity Calendar. A flier promoting the event reportedly carries the message “No business for Zionists” and names six businesses: Dizengoff, Huda, Schlesinger’s, Mac Mart, K’Far Cafe and Goldie.

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, the American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and StandWithUs called the ride “Jew-hatred, plain and simple” in a joint statement. They urged Gov. Josh Shapiro, Parker, District Attorney Larry Krasner and other elected officials to condemn it. The Jewish Community Relations Council is reportedly planning a solidarity lunch at one of the targeted restaurants.

Parker closed by saying her “One Philly, A United City” vision means every Philadelphian can feel safe, respected and welcome, with no place for threats, intimidation or harassment. The organizers have not responded publicly to the mayor’s statement. Follow more Philadelphia news and Pennsylvania politics coverage on Shore News Network.