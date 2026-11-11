Phillipsburg police ticket driver who used oncoming lane to pass stopped school bus

Phillipsburg police are warning drivers about passing stopped school buses after a motorist crossed into oncoming traffic to get around a bus that was stopped with its red lights flashing.

Police said the bus had its red lights activated and its stop arm out when the driver pulled into the opposite lane and went around it instead of waiting.

The driver was issued summonses for the violation, according to the department.

Police said a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm means traffic has to come to a complete stop. Slowing down, going around the bus, or crossing into the other lane to keep moving is not allowed.

The department said it understands that drivers are often in a rush. It added that waiting a few extra seconds while children get on or off a bus is a small cost compared with the risk to students crossing the road.

Phillipsburg police ticket driver for illegally passing stopped school bus

In New Jersey, drivers have to stop at least 25 feet from a school bus that is picking up or dropping off students. They can’t move again until the lights stop flashing and the stop arm is pulled in. Under state guidelines on school bus safety, a first offense brings a fine of at least $100, up to 15 days in jail, 15 days of community service, or a combination. Penalties go up for repeat offenders.

A conviction for illegally passing a school bus also puts five points on a New Jersey driver’s license. Judges may suspend the license of a driver found to have broken the law willfully.

Phillipsburg police said officers will keep watching bus routes throughout the school year. They asked drivers to plan for extra time in the morning and afternoon, when buses are making stops.