Firefighters putting out a small leaf fire under the highway overpass spotted the device. I-287 was shut down in both directions until the State Police Bomb Unit made it safe.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A Piscataway man has been arrested after a pipe bomb was found in Riverside Park, beneath an elevated stretch of Interstate 287, the New Jersey State Police said.

Joseph Colucci, 67, of Piscataway, was arrested in connection with the device, police said.

What happened on I-287 Thursday Firefighters found what appeared to be a small pipe bomb while putting out burning leaves under the I-287 overpass Thursday afternoon.

I-287 was closed in both directions until the State Police Bomb Unit confirmed the device could not damage the overpass.

The Bomb Unit found the device was explosive and made it safe.

Joseph Colucci, 67, of Piscataway, was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at a home in town.

Troopers were called at about 1:49 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious package under the I-287 overpass. The Piscataway Fire Department had responded first, for a report of smoke under the highway. Firefighters found a small pile of burning leaves, and while putting it out, they spotted what looked like a small pipe bomb.

As a precaution, I-287 was immediately closed in both directions. The State Police Bomb Unit determined the device was not large enough to threaten the overpass, and the highway was reopened.

Bomb technicians confirmed the device was explosive and rendered it safe, police said. State Police crime scene investigators collected evidence and turned it over to an FBI bomb technician at the scene. A State Police K-9 unit searched the area and found more evidence.

Detectives later identified Colucci as a suspect. Troopers and investigators from the State Police Joint Terrorism Task Force, bomb, hazmat, tactical and K-9 units, along with Piscataway police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI, carried out a court-authorized search warrant at a home in Piscataway.

Colucci is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sources: New Jersey State Police