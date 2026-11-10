Piscataway police issue 22 summonses in old new brunswick road pedestrian safety sweep

Police have not said what violations the summonses were for.
Prompted by complaints
The department said the detail followed numerous complaints about drivers “failing to stop to allow pedestrians to safely cross the roadway.”
The complaints carry extra weight on this road. “In the corridor, many children cross the road, as they make their way to school,” police said.
The law: Stop and stay stopped
Police reminded drivers that New Jersey law requires vehicles to stop and stay stopped for pedestrians in the roadway.
Under the state’s Stop and Stay Stopped law, drivers must stop and remain stopped while a pedestrian is in a marked crosswalk. They must also stop for a pedestrian within one lane of their half of the road, and they may not pass another vehicle that has stopped to let someone cross.
A conviction can bring a $200 fine plus court costs, two points on your license, up to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges.
The department said the detail is part of its “ongoing commitment to improving pedestrian safety in the township.” Police have not said when the next detail will run.
Phil Stilton is the Editor and Publisher of Shore News Network, an independent digital newsroom providing original reporting on New Jersey, national news, government, public policy, public safety, courts, and community affairs.
As founder of the publication, Stilton leads editorial strategy...
Full Bio & Articles →