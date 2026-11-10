Residents complained that drivers weren’t stopping for people crossing a road that many children use to walk to school.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Drivers on Old New Brunswick Road in Piscataway got a costly reminder this week to stop for people on foot.

The Piscataway Police Department‘s Traffic Safety Division ran a pedestrian safety enforcement detail on Old New Brunswick Road. Officers made 24 traffic stops and issued 22 summonses, police said.

Police have not said what violations the summonses were for.

Prompted by complaints

The department said the detail followed numerous complaints about drivers “failing to stop to allow pedestrians to safely cross the roadway.”

Photo: piscataway police issue 22 summonses in old new brunswick road pedestrian safety sweep

The complaints carry extra weight on this road. “In the corridor, many children cross the road, as they make their way to school,” police said.

The law: Stop and stay stopped

Police reminded drivers that New Jersey law requires vehicles to stop and stay stopped for pedestrians in the roadway.

Under the state’s Stop and Stay Stopped law, drivers must stop and remain stopped while a pedestrian is in a marked crosswalk. They must also stop for a pedestrian within one lane of their half of the road, and they may not pass another vehicle that has stopped to let someone cross.

A conviction can bring a $200 fine plus court costs, two points on your license, up to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges.

The department said the detail is part of its “ongoing commitment to improving pedestrian safety in the township.” Police have not said when the next detail will run.