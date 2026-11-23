Jackson police say the items are being evaluated. The discovery comes one year after Mortimer “Morty” Wortman disappeared near the Regional Day School.

JACKSON, N.J. – Jackson police have collected items found near the Regional Day School, the spot where missing Rutgers student Mortimer “Morty” Wortman was last seen a year ago. Police have released few details about what was found.

“This evening the Jackson Police Department was notified of some articles located in the area of the Regional Day School,” Acting Chief George Vidalis said. “After a brief investigation, all items at the scene were collected and are being evaluated for further information.”

Update: The Jackson Police Department has concluded their investigation into the ‘articles’ found by the Regional Day School “The investigation in the vicinity of the Regional Day School has concluded,” the department said. “At this point in time there is no cause for public concern or indication that this was in anyway related to any active investigations.”

What we know so far Police said items were found near the Regional Day School on Toms River Road (Route 571) and have been collected for evaluation.

Police have not said whether the items are connected to the Wortman case.

Wortman, a Rutgers senior, was last seen Nov. 21, 2025, near the school and the Collier’s Mills Wildlife Management Area.

The discovery comes just after the one-year mark of Wortman’s disappearance. Police did not say the items were related to the search for him. Still, they were found in the same area where he was last seen, and the find could turn out to be important to the investigation.

For the past 12 months, family, friends, relatives and police have searched the woods behind the school and the Collier’s Mills Wildlife Management Area without finding him.

Mortimer “Kai” Wortman IV, who was last seen Nov. 21, 2025, at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson.

Wortman was 22 and a senior at Rutgers–New Brunswick when he went missing. He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2025, in a wooded area near High Bridge Road. His car was later found in the Regional Day School parking lot, not far from his mother’s home. Police listed him as missing and endangered.

The school is part of the Manchester Township School District and serves students with developmental disabilities. It borders a large stretch of woods that connects to Collier’s Mills, a state wildlife management area covering more than 12,000 acres in Jackson and neighboring towns.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has led the investigation, with help from the New Jersey State Police, Jackson police and Manchester police. In February, the reward for information leading to Wortman grew to $10,000 through the CUE Center for Missing Persons, funded by an anonymous donor along with Jackson’s mayor and a councilman.

Wortman’s mother, Johanna Reyes, has searched the woods again and again since he vanished. “If anybody knows anything, please help us find him, anything,” she said last year.

Wortman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 200 pounds, with a light complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a burgundy hoodie and blue jeans.

“As always, if anyone has anything to report, please contact the Jackson Police Department,” Vidalis said.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 732-928-1111 and press 0 to reach a dispatcher, or contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

For more coverage of the Morty Wortman search and Jackson news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Jackson Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office