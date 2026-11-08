Police Say a ‘Beer Bandit’ Hit Several Monroe Gas Stations in a Single Day. Do You Recognize Him?

Monroe police have released surveillance photos and are asking the public to help identify a man they say stole beer from several gas stations in the city.

MONROE, NC – Monroe police are looking for a man they say went from one gas station to the next stealing beer.

The Monroe Police Department in Union County, North Carolina, posted surveillance photos of the man and asked residents for help identifying him. Police said he hit several gas stations in the city on the same day and took beer from each of them.

The department called him a “beer bandit” in its appeal and went with a light tone: “sharing is caring, but stealing beer is not.”

What police have not released

Police have not said which gas stations were targeted, how many stores were involved, or how much beer was taken. They also have not said whether the man was driving or whether he threatened any store employees.

No charges have been announced. The value of the stolen beer, once known, will help decide which charge he faces. Under North Carolina law, larceny of property worth $1,000 or less is generally a misdemeanor.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help identify him is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.