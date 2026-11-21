Police say they found out about the first attack while investigating the second one, about an hour later.

NEWTON, N.J. – A Newton man faces two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons charges after police said he attacked the same person twice within about an hour on the night of Oct. 12.

Police were called to the area of Spring Street around 8:54 p.m. that night for a reported assault that may have involved a weapon, the Newton Police Department said.

What police are telling us today Police said both attacks happened on Oct. 12 near Spring Street, about an hour apart.

Officers did not know about the first attack until they were investigating the second.

Christopher Delgaudio, 38, was arrested Oct. 16 and is being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

While investigating that call, officers learned the same victim had been assaulted about an hour earlier, police said. No one had reported the earlier attack.

Detectives confirmed that both assaults took place and identified Christopher Delgaudio, 38, of Newton, as the suspect in both, according to the department.

Police said they developed probable cause to charge him. Officers found Delgaudio on Oct. 16 and arrested him without incident.

He was charged with: Two counts of aggravated assault under N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(b)(7)

Two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose under N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4(d)

Under New Jersey law, aggravated assault under subsection (b)(7) means attempting to cause, or causing, significant bodily injury to another person. Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose under 2C:39-4(d) covers carrying a weapon other than a firearm with the intent to use it unlawfully against someone else.

Delgaudio was processed and is being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility while his case goes through the courts, police said.

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Sources: Newton Police Department, New Jersey Legislature