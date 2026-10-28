Detectives are asking the public to identify a man sought in an October 4 armed robbery on East Cross Street in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police have released photographs of a suspected armed robber nearly four weeks after a 21-year-old man was held at gunpoint and robbed on East Cross Street. Investigators are asking the public to help identify the individual pictured in the department’s latest alert.

Photo: police seek suspect who allegedly robbed young man at gunpoint in baltimore

The robbery occurred Sunday, October 4, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the unit block of East Cross Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The victim was robbed at gunpoint, and detectives subsequently obtained photographs of the person they are seeking.

The department issued a renewed public appeal Wednesday, October 28, in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect. Police have not announced an arrest in the information released.

Photo: police seek suspect who allegedly robbed young man at gunpoint in baltimore

Armed Robbery Reported on East Cross Street

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s identification alert, the 21-year-old victim was robbed during the early morning hours of October 4.

The incident took place in the unit block of East Cross Street, in South Baltimore.

Police classified the incident as an armed robbery and confirmed that the victim was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators did not specify what property was stolen or provide an estimate of its value.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened UNIT BLOCK OF EAST CROSS STREET, BALTIMORE

The department also did not disclose whether the suspect physically assaulted the victim or whether any injuries were reported.

No details about the circumstances leading up to the robbery were included in the public announcement.

Police Release Photos to Identify Suspect

Detectives have obtained photographs of the individual suspected of involvement in the robbery.

The photographs were shared in the department’s October 28 public appeal.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individual to contact investigators.

Photo: police seek suspect who allegedly robbed young man at gunpoint in baltimore

The department has not publicly identified the suspect or released a detailed physical description in the accompanying announcement.

Investigators also have not explained how the photographs were obtained or whether the robbery itself was captured on surveillance video.

The renewed appeal comes 24 days after the incident.

Baltimore Detectives Ask Public for Tips

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the October 4 robbery is asked to call Baltimore police investigators at 410-396-2504.

Information can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The department is seeking assistance identifying the person shown in the photographs and determining their involvement in the armed robbery.

No arrest or criminal charges were announced in the latest police alert.