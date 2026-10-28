Newark police released surveillance images of a suspected package thief who stole a delivery from a front porch on 15th Avenue before fleeing the neighborhood.

NEWARK, NJ – A package thief was captured on surveillance video stealing a delivery containing clothing from the front porch of a Newark home in broad daylight, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. The theft occurred last Wednesday morning on 15th Avenue, with the individual fleeing on foot after taking the package.

According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, the theft occurred October 21 at approximately 10:54 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of 15th Avenue. Surveillance footage showed the individual taking the package after it had been delivered to the home.

Photo: porch pirate caught on camera snatching package from newark home

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is now requesting assistance identifying the person shown in the surveillance images. Investigators released a clothing description and the direction the suspect traveled after leaving the property.

Suspect Takes Delivery From Front Porch

Police said the stolen package contained clothing that had been delivered to a residence along 15th Avenue.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 400 BLOCK OF 15TH AVENUE, NEWARK

The suspect approached the property, removed the package from the front porch and left the area, according to investigators.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at approximately 10:54 a.m.

Police described the suspect as wearing black sneakers, gray pants and a dark navy sweater.

After taking the package, the individual fled westbound on 15th Avenue.

Investigators have not publicly identified the suspect or announced an arrest in connection with the theft.

The department did not disclose the value of the stolen clothing or identify the delivery company involved.

Newark Police Release Surveillance Images

The Newark Department of Public Safety is seeking information from anyone who recognizes the individual captured in the surveillance footage.

Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. issued the public appeal, asking residents to help investigators establish the suspect’s identity.

The department shared images associated with the investigation in its official Facebook announcement.

The images and clothing description are intended to help residents identify the person involved in the October 21 theft.

The incident occurred during the morning hours, after a delivery had already been left outside the residence.

Police have not announced whether additional package thefts are connected to the case.

Anonymous Tips Could Lead to Reward

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Anonymous tips are confidential and may qualify for a reward, according to the department.

Information can also be submitted through the Newark Police Division website.

Investigators are particularly interested in information that could identify the individual seen removing the package from the porch.

The case remains under investigation, with Newark police seeking the person responsible for the October 21 theft.