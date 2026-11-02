Poughquag gas station lands big powerball prize

A Route 55 gas station sells a big winner on one of Powerball’s biggest nights.

POUGHQUAG, N.Y. – A Shell gas station in Dutchess County sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket during Saturday’s Halloween drawing, putting the small community of Poughquag on New York’s lottery winners map. The ticket was one of three third-prize winners sold statewide, with each carrying a five-figure payout.

The New York Lottery announced that Beekman Shell, located at 2858 Route 55 in Poughquag, sold the winning ticket for the October 31 drawing. The ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, qualifying for the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 drawn as the red Powerball. The prize came during a Halloween drawing that featured an advertised $760 million jackpot, bringing nationwide attention to the game.

Route 55 Gas Station Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

Beekman Shell became the latest Dutchess County business to sell a substantial lottery-winning ticket.

The gas station, located along Route 55 in the Poughquag area of the Town of Beekman, was one of three retailers identified by the New York Lottery in its announcement.

The other winning tickets were sold in Middletown and Newburgh, both in neighboring Orange County.

Each location sold one third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000, producing a combined $150,000 in winnings across the three Hudson Valley retailers.

The lottery did not release details about the purchase of the Poughquag ticket.

Halloween Drawing Delivers Major Hudson Valley Wins

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing attracted attention because of its $760 million advertised jackpot.

Although no ticket matched all six winning numbers to claim the grand prize, the drawing produced several significant non-jackpot winners, including the three New York tickets.

A third-tier Powerball prize requires matching four of the five white balls along with the red Powerball.

The game draws five white balls from numbers 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from numbers 1 through 26.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

For players in Dutchess County, the Beekman Shell ticket provided a local connection to one of the weekend’s biggest lottery events.

Poughquag Powerball Ticket Can Be Claimed Through October 2027

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date.

That gives the holder of the Beekman Shell ticket until October 31, 2027, to claim the $50,000 prize.

Players can review official results and prize information through the New York Lottery website.

The state lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with its games generating education funding across New York.