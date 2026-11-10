Prince William Police Arrest Suspect in Staged-Crash, Predatory Towing Scheme

Detectives recovered blank documents they say were used to forge DMV paperwork and seized a stolen gun, along with property tied to Tillman’s Towing.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County detectives have arrested a suspect in what police describe as a scheme that staged vehicle crashes, ran fraudulent tows and cheated insurers.

The Prince William County Police Department announced the arrest this week. The department said its Property Crimes detectives tied the person to “an alleged scheme involving staged vehicle crashes, fraudulent towing operations, and insurance fraud.”

Police have not released the suspect’s name, the charges or the date of the arrest.

Forged paperwork, stolen gun

According to the department, investigators recovered multiple blank documents allegedly used to forge DMV-related paperwork. They also seized a stolen firearm.

Police also seized property associated with Tillman’s Towing, according to the department.

The department took a hard line in announcing the case.

“Criminal enterprises that target innocent residents and businesses are fighting a losing battle with PWCPD,” the department said.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police worked with county detectives on the investigation.

“Partnerships like these are critical to disrupting organized criminal activity,” the department said.

How predatory towing works

Predatory towing often starts at the side of the road. After a crash, an unlicensed operator shows up, sometimes having heard the call over public radio traffic, and tows the car without proper authorization. The owner or the insurer then gets hit with large fees to get it back.

The county warns drivers to be cautious when a tow operator approaches them on public property, “even in cases where you are expecting a tow.” According to the county’s predatory towing guidance, every tow company operating in Prince William County must have a business license and be registered with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Police have not said whether this arrest is connected to earlier predatory towing cases in the county. In early 2025, police charged Michael Tillman, owner of Tillman’s Auto Salon in Manassas, with grand larceny. In one of those cases, a Prince William County woman’s car was towed without authorization and then went missing for about two months.

Victims urged to come forward

Anyone who believes they were the victim of predatory towing in Prince William County is asked to report it to police through the department’s predatory towing resources.

Tips can also be called in to the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000.