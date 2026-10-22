Princeton to spend $120,000 on deer culling contract with White Buffalo

A white-tailed deer stands near a roadway as New Jersey officials warn motorists to watch for increased deer activity during fall mating season. Photo by Rusty Dodson.

Council members backed another White Buffalo contract while expressing frustration over obstacles to a fertility-control program.

PRINCETON, NJ — Sharpshooters will return to Princeton after the council approved a deer-management contract worth up to $120,000 with White Buffalo Inc., despite concerns about continuing lethal removal.

The October 12 approval renewed debate over fertility control. Councilwoman Mia Sacks said the Mercer County municipality’s efforts to pursue a pilot program had repeatedly encountered state wildlife requirements that prevented it from proceeding.

Council weighs population control against alternatives

Sacks said residents want “a more humane approach,” but supported the contract while crediting the town’s animal control officer.

Councilman Brian McDonald said regulations and limited suitable locations constrain removal efforts in some neighborhoods.

“Many of the deer actually do not wander as far as people think,” he said, explaining that localized groups can remain difficult to address.

White Buffalo’s proposal targets 175 deer during the 2027 operation if additional properties become available. Without expanded access, the organization anticipates removing approximately 120.

Princeton approved another deer-culling contract as council members discussed obstacles to fertility-control alternatives.