Prosecutors say Salma Patel claimed she was treating students at a Flushing Catholic school while she told the principal she was on medical leave. She collected more than $27,000 she wasn’t entitled to.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Queens speech therapist has been indicted on charges that she billed for months of therapy sessions with special-needs students at a Flushing Catholic school that she never held. Prosecutors say she pocketed more than $27,000.

Salma Patel, 32, of Fresh Meadows, was arraigned Monday on charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. If convicted, she faces 2 1/3 to seven years in prison.

“The defendant allegedly violated the trust of her employer and St. Michael’s by falsifying time sheets, claiming to work while she told the school administration she couldn’t work because of a worsening medical condition,” Katz said. “Salma Patel should have been showing up for the students who needed her help, but she instead pocketed compensation she was not entitled to.”

Patel was a speech pathologist for All in 1 SPOT with Theratalk in Whitestone. The company contracts with the New York City Department of Education to provide speech and occupational therapy to children in private schools. She was assigned to students at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Flushing.

From September 2024 through November 2025, Patel regularly turned in time sheets claiming she worked 40 to 50 hours every two-week pay period, prosecutors said. Her session reports showed her meeting with students several times a week. She was typically paid $1,000 to $3,000 a pay period.

School Logs Told a Different Story

In fall 2025, Patel told the school’s principal she was taking medical leave. On Dec. 16, 2025, St. Michael’s emailed All in 1 SPOT to ask whether she was in fact on leave.

Patel had claimed to work 39 days that fall semester. School sign-in logs showed she was at St. Michael’s on only three of those dates, and the principal confirmed it, prosecutors said.

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Investigators then checked visitor logs for the 2024-25 school year. They showed Patel at the school on 19 dates, while she billed for 71 more. Prosecutors said she collected $27,018.81 that year that she was not entitled to and submitted progress reports for students she had never seen.

“Speech therapy is a critical service for children with special needs, and those who exploit these services for personal gain steal more than public funds — they deprive those children of crucial services that they depend on,” said Anastasia Coleman, the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District. “Patel allegedly engaged in a fraudulent scheme to line her own pockets at the expense of some of our most vulnerable students.”

All in 1 SPOT fired Patel in December 2025. Her father has since paid $28,000 in restitution, which is being held in escrow until it can be returned to the Department of Education.

State Supreme Court Justice Leigh Cheng ordered Patel to return to court Dec. 15. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.