Queens Driver Indicted on Manslaughter Charges After Allegedly Striking and Killing 1-Year-Old in Stroller While Impaired

Prosecutors say Elvin Rivera, 57, rolled through a stop sign in Flushing with cocaine and THC in his system and was driving in violation of license restrictions from an open DWI case.

FLUSHING, N.Y. – A Flushing man has been indicted on manslaughter and impaired driving charges for allegedly running a stop sign and fatally striking a 1-year-old boy in a stroller last month, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Elvin Rivera, 57, was arraigned on a 12-count indictment in connection with the death of Justin Hu. The charges are allegations, and Rivera is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Toddler Struck While Nanny Pushed Stroller

According to prosecutors, the crash happened at about 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 11. Rivera was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on Murray Street toward 32nd Avenue when he allegedly rolled through a stop sign, sped through the intersection and hit Justin, who was being pushed in a stroller on 32nd Avenue by his nanny. The boy was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Katz said the child was out for a Sunday morning stroll and “never had a chance,” and expressed condolences to his family.

Drug Tests and License Restrictions

Rivera stayed at the scene, prosecutors said. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and a drug test administered there detected cocaine and THC. A later blood test confirmed both cocaine and the psychoactive components of THC in his system, according to the district attorney.

Prosecutors also said Rivera has an open DWI case in the Bronx from April 2026 that came with restrictions on when and where he could drive. They allege he was violating those restrictions at the time of the crash.

Charges and Next Court Date

The indictment charges Rivera with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, failure to exercise due care, failing to stop at a sign, driving without a license, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired by a combination of drugs or alcohol and drugs, driving in violation of a restricted permit or license, failure to yield, using a conditional license for unauthorized purposes and reckless driving.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis ordered Rivera to return to court on Jan. 7, 2027. If convicted of the top charge, he faces five to 15 years in prison. Follow more Queens news and New York coverage on Shore News Network.