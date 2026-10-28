Queens Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Hauling Body in Wagon to Rockaway Park Grave

Prosecutors say a 26-year-old Edgemere man shot the mother of his children in the head, buried her body in a shallow grave and reported her missing two days later.

QUEENS, NY – A 26-year-old Queens man has been charged with murder after prosecutors said he shot his girlfriend in the head, transported her body in a pull wagon and buried her in a shallow grave at Rockaway Community Park. Rogelio Lozano-Garita allegedly killed 35-year-old Seraphina Pereira inside their Edgemere home, where they lived with three children.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the charges Wednesday, describing an alleged attempt to conceal the killing before the defendant contacted police to report Pereira missing. Investigators later discovered her remains during a search of the beach involving an NYPD K9 unit.

Prosecutors say suspect wheeled girlfriend’s body to beach

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Lozano-Garita allegedly shot Pereira in the head sometime between 2:16 a.m. and 6:04 a.m. on October 19. The couple lived together in Edgemere with their two young children and Pereira’s child from a previous relationship.

Following the shooting, prosecutors allege Lozano-Garita placed Pereira’s body in a pull wagon and transported it to the beach at Rockaway Community Park. He allegedly buried her remains in a shallow grave before returning to the family’s home without the wagon.

“As alleged, the defendant mercilessly killed his girlfriend — the mother of his children,” Katz said. “He attempted to cover up the crime by wheeling her body in a pull wagon to a nearby park and burying the woman in a shallow grave.”

The district attorney credited prosecutors and law enforcement officers involved in the investigation. She said their work was aimed at ensuring accountability for Pereira’s death.

Suspect allegedly reported girlfriend missing after killing

Two days after the alleged murder, Lozano-Garita called 911 on October 21 to report Pereira missing. Prosecutors said he told police that a box containing her personal belongings had been delivered to his apartment building.

According to investigators, the defendant claimed the box included a note from a surfer who had supposedly discovered Pereira’s belongings on the beach. Authorities subsequently searched the area, and an NYPD K9 unit located her remains on the night of October 24.

The discovery led investigators to the shallow grave where Pereira had allegedly been buried. Prosecutors contend that Lozano-Garita was responsible for both her death and the subsequent concealment of her body.

Queens murder suspect faces 25 years to life

Lozano-Garita was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Thomas Wright-Fernandez on a criminal complaint charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. The judge ordered him held in custody and scheduled his next court appearance for Friday.

If convicted of the top charge, Lozano-Garita faces up to 25 years to life in prison. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case remains pending in Queens Criminal Court as prosecutors pursue the homicide charges. The district attorney’s announcement identified Assistant District Attorney Eric Weinstein as among the prosecutors assigned to the case.

Source: Queens District Attorney’s Office — Edgemere Man Charged With Murder for Killing Girlfriend