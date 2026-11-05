Queens store confrontation takes dangerous turn when suspect displays firearm

A dispute inside a Rego Park business escalated when a man allegedly displayed a firearm before a physical confrontation.
REGO PARK, N.Y. – A 33-year-old man was threatened with a gun during a confrontation inside a Queens business, sparking a police search for the unidentified suspect who fled after a physical altercation. The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the man wanted in connection with the October 28 incident.
According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the confrontation occurred Wednesday, October 28, at approximately 8:17 p.m. inside a commercial establishment at 95-14 63rd Drive in Rego Park. Investigators said an unidentified man approached the victim and engaged him in a verbal dispute.
The confrontation escalated when the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm, followed by a physical altercation between the two men. The suspect then fled the business on foot, and police have not announced an arrest.
Gun Displayed During Argument Inside Rego Park Business
The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when the unidentified suspect approached the 33-year-old victim inside the 63rd Drive establishment.
Police said the two became involved in a verbal dispute, although investigators have not disclosed what prompted the disagreement.
During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm. A physical altercation subsequently occurred before the unidentified man left the location on foot.
The NYPD has not disclosed whether the firearm was pointed directly at the victim or whether any shots were fired.
Investigators also have not specified whether the victim suffered injuries or required medical attention.
The department’s public appeal did not identify the business by name or indicate whether customers or employees witnessed the confrontation.
NYPD Searches for Man Wanted in Queens Menacing Case
The NYPD is investigating the incident as a menacing case and is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.