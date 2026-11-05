A dispute inside a Rego Park business escalated when a man allegedly displayed a firearm before a physical confrontation.

REGO PARK, N.Y. – A 33-year-old man was threatened with a gun during a confrontation inside a Queens business, sparking a police search for the unidentified suspect who fled after a physical altercation. The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the man wanted in connection with the October 28 incident.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the confrontation occurred Wednesday, October 28, at approximately 8:17 p.m. inside a commercial establishment at 95-14 63rd Drive in Rego Park. Investigators said an unidentified man approached the victim and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

Photo: queens store confrontation takes dangerous turn when suspect displays firearm

The confrontation escalated when the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm, followed by a physical altercation between the two men. The suspect then fled the business on foot, and police have not announced an arrest.

Gun Displayed During Argument Inside Rego Park Business

The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when the unidentified suspect approached the 33-year-old victim inside the 63rd Drive establishment.

Police said the two became involved in a verbal dispute, although investigators have not disclosed what prompted the disagreement.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm. A physical altercation subsequently occurred before the unidentified man left the location on foot.

The NYPD has not disclosed whether the firearm was pointed directly at the victim or whether any shots were fired.

Investigators also have not specified whether the victim suffered injuries or required medical attention.

The department’s public appeal did not identify the business by name or indicate whether customers or employees witnessed the confrontation.

NYPD Searches for Man Wanted in Queens Menacing Case

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a menacing case and is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

Police have not released the man’s name or provided details about his possible relationship to the victim.

The department also has not disclosed whether the suspect was carrying the firearm before entering the business or whether investigators recovered any weapon afterward.

The incident occurred in Rego Park, a residential and commercial neighborhood in central Queens.

The suspect was last reported fleeing the commercial establishment on foot. Police did not specify his direction of travel.

No arrest had been announced in the NYPD Crime Stoppers appeal.

Police Ask Public for Information About Armed Confrontation

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the October 28 incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.

Police are continuing to investigate the confrontation, including the circumstances surrounding the reported firearm display and subsequent physical altercation.

The department has not announced charges against any identified individual.