Rabbis Warn Some Orthodox Jews to Fly Out of Newark Because JFK Flights Carry Coffins

A technical problem with the special box El Al uses to carry coffins out of JFK means Orthodox Jewish men of priestly descent should avoid those flights for now. El Al’s Newark flights don’t carry coffins.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Orthodox Jewish travelers from New York and New Jersey who are Kohanim are being told to book El Al flights to Israel out of Newark Liberty International Airport instead of Kennedy Airport, until further notice.

The advisory was issued on behalf of the rabbis of the Misaskim organization and Vaad Mishmeres Kehuna and is dated Rosh Chodesh Kislev, the start of the Hebrew month. It says “a technical problem has arisen” with a special box that rabbis designed and approved for carrying coffins on El Al flights from JFK Airport to Israel.

Because of that problem, the rabbis ruled: “Kohanim should refrain from flying on El Al flights from JFK Airport to Israel until further notice.”

The notice does not say what went wrong with the box or how long the fix will take.

What’s a Kohen, and why does a coffin matter?

Kohanim, the plural of Kohen, are Jewish men descended from the biblical priestly family of Aaron, the brother of Moses. The status passes from father to son. Many Jews with the last name Cohen, Kahn or Katz are Kohanim, though not all are.

Jewish law gives Kohanim an extra set of rules that other Jews don’t have. One of the most important is that a Kohen must avoid what’s called tumah, a kind of ritual impurity that comes from contact with or closeness to a dead body.

That rule goes beyond touching. Under traditional Jewish law, a Kohen is generally not supposed to be under the same roof as a body. That’s why many Kohanim don’t go inside funeral homes or cemeteries, except for the funerals of close relatives.

An airplane counts as one big roof. If a coffin is in the cargo hold, many rabbis hold that a Kohen sitting in the cabin above is under the same roof as the body.

Why are there coffins on flights to Israel at all?

Many Jews who die in the U.S. are flown to Israel to be buried there, a deeply meaningful practice in Jewish tradition. El Al, Israel’s national airline, regularly carries those coffins. The Hebrew word for coffin is aron.

That leaves Kohanim with a problem. They need to get to Israel too, and they can’t always know whether a body is on board.

The ‘special box’ fix

To solve it, rabbis and El Al worked out an arrangement. On JFK flights, the coffin is placed inside an enclosed outer box and then shrink-wrapped.

According to Misaskim, under a ruling by Rabbi Yechezkel Roth, Kohanim may fly on flights carrying coffins as long as the coffins are wrapped to his specifications. The box is meant to act as a barrier, sealing off the ritual impurity so it doesn’t spread through the plane.

Misaskim says it monitors those procedures with the airline.

When the box isn’t used, or isn’t working as designed, that ruling no longer covers the flight. That is why the rabbis put out the warning.

This has happened before. In December 2020, the same ruling was pulled for a day after it was discovered that coffins were being loaded on JFK flights without the outer boxes. The cause then turned out to be a shortage of boxes at the airport, not a change in airline policy, and it was fixed within about 24 hours. The new notice does not say whether this problem is similar.

Not every rabbi accepts the box as a solution. The kosher certification agency Star-K has noted questions about whether a box can fully block ritual impurity, and about how passengers can confirm the box was actually used. Some Kohanim avoid flights carrying coffins altogether.

Why Newark works

The answer for now runs through New Jersey. Misaskim says El Al flights from Newark do not carry coffins and remain an option for Kohanim.

“For those כהנים needing to travel to Israel on El Al, there is an available alternative, to travel on El Al flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) instead,” the notice said.

For North Jersey and Lakewood travelers, that may be the more convenient airport anyway. Kohanim who already booked out of JFK may need to switch flights or contact El Al.

The rabbis said the directive remains in effect until they issue another announcement.