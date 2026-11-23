The Los Angeles chain known for the giant doughnut on its roof is taking over the former Federal Donuts at Marlton Square. A second Manhattan location opens next month.

MARLTON, N.J. – Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles shop famous for the giant doughnut on its roof, is coming to New Jersey, and the first stop is Marlton.

The company says its first Garden State shop will open in Marlton in late 2026 or early 2027. A second New Jersey location is planned in Princeton, though no timeline has been announced for it.

Randy’s Donuts – Photo by Randy’s Donuts

The Marlton shop is taking over the former Federal Donuts & Chicken at Marlton Square. Franchisees Mark Heinz and Debbie Grady opened that shop in April 2025. They closed it Oct. 31 and are converting the space to a Randy’s.

“We’re actually in the process of closing our location in Marlton at the end of this month, on Oct. 31, and we are converting over to a brand called Randy’s Donuts and we’re bringing them to New Jersey,” Heinz said before the switch. “We did love Federal Donuts deeply,” he added.

Heinz said work is already underway on the Princeton location.

When is Randy’s Donuts Opening in New Jersey Randy’s Donuts’ first New Jersey shop will open in Marlton in late 2026 or early 2027.

Franchisees Mark Heinz and Debbie Grady are converting their former Federal Donuts at Marlton Square.

A second New Jersey shop is planned in Princeton.

Randy’s opens its second Manhattan location on the Upper East Side in December.

The New Jersey expansion follows Randy’s arrival on the East Coast. Its first New York City shop opened Dec. 9, 2025, at 185 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, where customers lined up around the block. A second Manhattan shop, at 1183 Second Avenue between East 62nd and East 63rd streets on the Upper East Side, is set to open in December.

“When people fly into LA, they go to Randy’s, they’d see the donut, and they have that nostalgic feeling,” Scott Hartner, the franchise owner of Randy’s in New York City, said when the Greenwich Village shop opened. “I want the same nostalgia for the people of New York.”

From Inglewood to the World

Randy’s traces its roots to the Big Donut Drive-In chain. Its famous Inglewood, California, shop opened in 1952. The building is best known for the oversized doughnut on its roof, which has appeared in movies, TV shows and music videos and can be seen from planes landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Attorney and entrepreneur Mark Kelegian bought the business in 2015 and has grown it into an international chain, with locations in Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.

The company opened 22 new locations in 2026, including five in the U.S., Randy’s Donuts announced this month. More U.S. shops are planned for La Jolla, California, and Reno, Nevada, in 2027, along with a first location in the United Kingdom. The brand will mark its 75th anniversary next year.

The menu features handmade doughnuts, from classic glazed, chocolate and sprinkled cake to twists and jelly- and cream-filled doughnuts, plus premium versions topped with Fruity Pebbles, Oreos, s’mores and matcha.

The Marlton shop will join a crowded South Jersey doughnut scene that includes Duck Donuts and plenty of local bakeries.

For more Marlton and New Jersey food news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Randy’s Donuts