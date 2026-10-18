Recognize This Dog? Bethlehem Township Police Hope to Find His Family

A male dog found wandering near Vermont Drive had no collar and no detectable microchip, police said.

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A gray dog found wandering near Vermont Drive is waiting at the Bethlehem Township police station while officers try to locate his family.

The male dog was found Saturday afternoon without a collar, and officers detected no microchip, the Bethlehem Township Police Department said in a Facebook appeal.

A photo shared by police shows a short-haired gray dog with light-colored eyes and a white marking on his chest, resting inside a kennel.

Police ask anyone who recognizes him to call

Anyone who knows where the found dog belongs should call the department’s nonemergency number, 610-759-2200.

“If anyone can help us find his home, please call the non emergency number 610-759-2200, or let his family know he’s at our police station,” the department wrote.