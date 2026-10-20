Attendance doubled at the Archdiocese of Newark’s third annual celebration, which honored the Filippini Sisters and supported a school project in Ethiopia.

NEWARK, NJ — A record 500 people attended the Archdiocese of Newark’s third annual Italian Heritage Mass on October 3, celebrating Catholic faith and Italian culture before a reception raised $6,000 for the Filippini Sisters.

Attendance at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart doubled last year’s turnout, according to the archdiocesan Italian Apostolate. Italian American priests and parishioners from across New Jersey joined guests of other cultural and religious backgrounds, including Methodists and Episcopalians.

Tobin emphasizes family and community

Photo: record 500 gather for italian heritage mass in newark, raising $6,000 for sisters’ work

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, urged those gathered to consider how earlier generations expressed their faith and how they could use their own gifts to serve the Church.

“When I think of the primary fruit that an Italian American identity offers, it includes a unique witness to family and community,” Tobin said.

Reflecting on the biblical parable of the landowner and his vineyard, he pointed to family meals and church festivals as ways Italian American Catholics put faith into practice.

“You are producing the sweet wine of charity and hospitality that a lonely world so desperately thirsts for,” he said.

Reception supports education and care

Photo: record 500 gather for italian heritage mass in newark, raising $6,000 for sisters’ work

After Mass, guests gathered for food and music at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center. The reception honored the Filippini Sisters, a religious congregation founded in Italy and dedicated to education, for decades of service to the archdiocese.

The event raised $5,000 toward the sisters’ construction of a school in Ethiopia and another $1,000 for sisters receiving care at St. Joseph’s Hall in Morristown.