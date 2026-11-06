Republican Haberlin Unseats Mayor Vaccaro in Moonachie, Ending Decades of Democratic Mayors

Republican Councilman Brad Haberlin topped Mayor Dennis Vaccaro by 73 votes, and the Democratic council members also lost.

MOONACHIE, N.J. – Republican Councilman Brad Haberlin has unseated longtime Democratic Mayor Dennis Vaccaro in Moonachie, according to unofficial results. The win is believed to be the first time in decades that the Bergen County borough will not have a Democrat as mayor. Haberlin’s party also took the Democratic council members’ seats.

Close Race Decided by 73 Votes

Haberlin received 510 votes, or 53.80%, to Vaccaro’s 437, or 46.10%, in the race for mayor. One write-in vote for Haberlin was also recorded, bringing the total to 948 votes cast. The margin was 73 votes. The results are unofficial until Bergen County certifies them.

Vaccaro, a Democrat, has led the borough for years, and his current term ends Dec. 31, 2026. Haberlin served on the borough council before running for mayor.

Change in Moonachie Government

Moonachie operates under the borough form of government, in which the council is the legislative body and the mayor presides over meetings, votes only to break a tie, and makes committee assignments and most appointments with the council’s consent. That gives the winning party significant influence over how the borough is run. Haberlin and the new council members take office in January.

Vaccaro and the Democratic council members have not publicly commented on the results. Shore News Network will update this story as official results come in and Moonachie officials weigh in. Follow more Bergen County politics and New Jersey election coverage on SNN.