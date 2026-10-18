Resident Remotely Stops Car Theft as Stolen Acura Flees at 120-Plus MPH, Police Say

Washington Township officers investigated several Bryant Road vehicle incidents during an overnight shift that included 55 calls for service.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — A Bryant Road resident used her vehicle’s remote technology to shut down its engine during an attempted theft, while a stolen Acura spotted nearby fled and was later seen exceeding 120 mph on Route 55, police said.

The incidents unfolded during an overnight shift in Washington Township, where a resident called around 2:04 a.m. to report people dressed in black running down Bryant Road and checking car door handles, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

Officers Caserta and Gorski arrived a minute later and spotted a dark Acura turning from Hurffville Road onto Hurffville-Grenloch Road. As they tried to catch up, the driver accelerated and ran a red light at Egg Harbor Road, police said.

A Flock automated license plate reader flagged the Acura as stolen from Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, as it passed through Five Points into Deptford Township. Deptford police reported it was last seen on Route 55 traveling faster than 120 mph.

Phone alert helps resident interrupt theft

On Bryant Road, a woman received a phone alert after someone entered her vehicle and started the engine. She remotely shut it down, but the vehicle had already moved from the top of her driveway to the bottom, police said.

Officers also investigated an unlocked vehicle that had apparently been entered and rummaged through. Another resident reported people trying to enter two locked vehicles at his home; neither was entered.

Police obtained surveillance footage for detectives. The briefing did not announce arrests in the vehicle incidents or explicitly establish that the Acura’s occupants were responsible for each report.

“Before going to bed, LOCK YOUR CAR DOORS!” the department urged residents.

Officers take person out of cold and into shelter

Platoon 4 handled 55 service calls, two crashes and 13 traffic stops during the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

On Ganttown Road, Officer Inman arrested a Swedesboro man on a DWI allegation following a traffic stop. Police reported a breath-test result of 0.160%.

Officers also responded to noise complaints and a report of a woman refusing to leave Jefferson Hospital.

At the Five Points Wawa, a person experiencing homelessness asked officers for help because of the cold. Police transported the person to a shelter.