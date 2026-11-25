Wildwood, NJ – Thanksgiving leftovers can wait. Wildwoods Restaurant Week is back for its last run of 2026, with fixed-price meals at restaurants around the island.

The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce event runs from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 6, with special menus at participating restaurants in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

“From casual bites to upscale dining experiences, there is something for every palate and budget,” said Tracey DuFault, president of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber recommends these prices:

Breakfast, $15: An entrée, a breakfast meat and coffee, tea or a soft drink

An entrée, a breakfast meat and coffee, tea or a soft drink Lunch, $20: An entrée, a side and a beverage

An entrée, a side and a beverage Dinner, $45: An appetizer, an entrée and dessert Restaurant Week runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 6.

Breakfast is $15, lunch is $20 and a three-course dinner is $45.

The list of participating restaurants and their menus is at WildwoodsRestaurantWeek.com.

The list of participating restaurants and their menus is posted at WildwoodsRestaurantWeek.com.

The timing gives Thanksgiving weekend visitors and locals a reason to eat out while the island’s holiday season gets started. That includes Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and the Christmas parade on Dec. 4.

Restaurants that want to take part, and diners with questions, can call the Chamber at 609-729-4000.

For more Wildwood and Cape May County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority