Retired baltimore cop thought her eyes were playing tricks after big lottery win

An unusual scratch-off ritual delivered a top-prize win and a vacation at sea.

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore police officer who uses half a pencil to scratch her lottery tickets couldn’t believe what she was seeing when a $30 scratch-off revealed a $30,000 top prize. The longtime lottery player checked the ticket more than once before putting it somewhere safe, realizing she had just won more money than ever before.

The Baltimore City woman purchased her winning 30X Cash ticket at Speedy Mart, located at 7501 Harford Road. She discovered that the number 32 matched one of the ticket’s winning numbers, revealing a $30,000 prize.

The retired officer claimed her winnings at Maryland Lottery headquarters on Tuesday, October 13, and shared her excitement in a story released by lottery officials Thursday. She already has plans for the money, including taking a cruise.

Retired Officer Checks Lottery Ticket Twice After Stunning Win

The Baltimore woman has a distinctive tradition when it comes to playing scratch-offs. Rather than using a coin, she scratches her tickets with half a pencil, a habit she has maintained as an avid lottery player.

That ritual delivered an unexpected surprise when she purchased the $30 30X Cash scratch-off.

As she uncovered the ticket’s play area, she spotted the number 32 and a corresponding $30,000 prize.

“I scratched it off and I looked at it. I couldn’t believe I won. I had never won this much money,” she told the Maryland Lottery.

The prize was large enough to make her question whether she had read the ticket correctly.

She immediately secured it, then checked again to reassure herself that the winning combination was real.

“I had to look to make sure the numbers didn’t change,” she joked.

For the retired officer, the discovery marked her biggest lottery win to date.

Baltimore Winner Plans to Trade Scratch-Off Excitement for a Cruise

Now that the prize has been claimed, the woman is thinking about her next vacation.

A fan of traveling, she told lottery officials that she intends to use her $30,000 winnings to take a cruise.

The announcement did not identify a destination or specify when she plans to travel.

Her ticket was purchased at Speedy Mart on Harford Road in Baltimore, giving the neighborhood retailer a reason to celebrate as well.

The store will receive a $300 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

The prize adds to a series of notable lottery payouts in the Baltimore area, where scratch-off players have collected substantial winnings throughout the year. Shore News Network has also reported on major Maryland scratch-off wins across the state.

More Than 300 Top Prizes Remain in Maryland’s 30X Cash Game

The 30X Cash scratch-off launched September 18 with 320 top prizes worth $30,000 each.

The retired officer became the fifth player to claim one of those top prizes, leaving 315 at the $30,000 level as of the Lottery’s October 15 announcement.

Each ticket costs $30, with players scratching the game area to determine whether they have a winning combination.

The game’s remaining prize information and other details are available through the Maryland Lottery’s official website.