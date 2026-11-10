Richmond hill: two sought after firework thrown at nypd officer doing crowd control

One person lit the firework and a second threw it toward the 28-year-old officer near 101st Avenue and 118th Street, police say. The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Police are looking for two people who they say lit a firework and threw it toward an on-duty NYPD officer working crowd control in Richmond Hill, Queens, Sunday night.

It happened around 9:19 p.m. Nov. 8 near 101st Avenue and 118th Street. The area is within the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

According to police, the 28-year-old officer was handling crowd control in the area when one person “ignited a firework and the second unidentified individual threw the firework in the area of the officer.”

Both ran off north on 118th Street, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police did not describe the officer’s injuries.

The NYPD is investigating the case as reckless endangerment. It has released photos of the two people it is looking for. Police have not said why a crowd had gathered in the area.

No arrests have been announced.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or has information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a direct message to @NYPDTips. Tips can also be submitted online through NYPD Crime Stoppers and are kept confidential.