Tony Rivoli’s Hooper Avenue sports bar took home two Community Choice Awards in a field of about 200 bars and restaurants. The family behind the famous Rivoli’s restaurant is back on top in Toms River.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Riv’s Toms River Hub has been named Ocean County’s Best Happy Hour and Best Sports Bar of 2026. The Toms River bar beat out a crowded field of about 200 bars and restaurants across New Jersey.

The honors came at the Asbury Park Press Community Choice Awards, held at iPlay America in Freehold.

Owner Tony Rivoli has spent decades running bars and restaurants in Ocean and Monmouth counties. He has turned the Hooper Avenue spot into one of the most popular sports bars at the Jersey Shore.

Tony Rivoli celebrates after being named 2026 best sports bar and best happy hour at the Jersey Shore.

Riv’s is known for live bands and a packed calendar: bingo, UFC events, college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays. It has become the place to watch any big game with friends and family. Dozens of TVs line the walls and the bar, so at any given time, customers can catch just about any sporting event.

Before Riv’s, Rivoli ran the Jersey Shore-famous Rivoli’s, the Italian restaurant on Fischer Boulevard that his family operated for about 30 years until it closed in 2016. The restaurant gained fame on MTV and also showed up on Food Network. Rivoli later reopened in the former Toms River Ale House space on Hooper Avenue, this time as a neighborhood sports bar, and fans of the old restaurant can still find some of Rivoli’s signature dishes on the Hub’s menu.

Riv’s famous “$7” burger meal.

The bar is also known for its daily specials, including a $7 burger deal, half-price dinner deals, steak night and Italian night. It also has Chase’s Friends Zone, a sensory-friendly dining room named for Rivoli’s grandson, where families of children with autism can enjoy a meal out without the noise of a crowded restaurant.

Live music happens weekly at Riv’s.

Most of all, Riv’s is known as a community gathering place where neighbors can grab a drink, listen to live music, watch a game and enjoy each other’s company over good food.

Riv’s Toms River Hub is at 1850 Hooper Ave. in Toms River.

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Riv’s Toms River Hub was named Ocean County’s Best Happy Hour and Best Sports Bar of 2026, beating a field of 200 bars and restaurants across the area.