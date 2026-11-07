Rockefeller center's 76-foot christmas tree hits the road from small upsate ny town

An 11-ton Christmas monster is making a 200-mile journey to Manhattan, where 50,000 lights and a dazzling crystal star await.

WEST EDMESTON, N.Y. – Christmas is officially on the move in New York, and this year’s holiday centerpiece is anything but ordinary. A towering 76-foot Norway spruce was cut down Thursday and loaded onto a massive trailer for its journey to Rockefeller Center, where it will become one of the most photographed Christmas trees in the world.

The enormous evergreen, donated by the Decker family, is making the roughly 200-mile trip from the small Upstate New York community of West Edmeston to New York City. With a police escort, an 11-ton load and a destination famous around the globe, this is no ordinary Christmas tree delivery.

The rockefeller plaza christmas tree

Motorists along the route were warned to expect delays Thursday as the massive tree traveled south along State Route 8 toward Deposit before continuing east on Route 17. The tree is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, November 7, setting the stage for the city’s celebrated December 2 Christmas tree lighting.

An 11-Ton Christmas Tree Takes Over the Highway

Getting a tree this big to Manhattan takes considerably more than a pickup truck and a few bungee cords.

According to information released by the New York State Police, crews began preparing the towering spruce for removal Thursday morning near State Route 8 in West Edmeston. A crane was used to lift the tree onto a specialized transport trailer before its police-escorted journey south.

State police, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department and New Berlin police assisted with traffic control around the removal and transportation operation.

The convoy was scheduled to travel south along Route 8 to Route 17 in Deposit, then head east toward Interstate 87. Officials warned drivers to allow additional travel time, remain alert for stopped traffic and give the oversized shipment plenty of room.

The tree itself is an absolute giant.

Standing 76 feet tall, measuring approximately 50 feet across and weighing an estimated 11 tons, the Norway spruce is believed to be about 75 years old. It spent decades growing in a quiet rural community before being selected for one of America’s most recognizable Christmas traditions.

From a Small-Town Front Yard to the Bright Lights of Manhattan

The tree’s journey comes with a family story that stretches back more than half a century.

The spruce was originally planted by Carl Camenga in the early 1970s, according to an interview with his family reported by WBNG. Camenga, who died on Christmas night in 2016, planted the tree near the home he built, where it became a familiar landmark for his children.

His daughter Gloria Robinson described the emotional significance of watching something their father planted become part of a national holiday celebration.

“I can just see Pa shining down and just smiling from ear to ear,” Robinson told WBNG, reflecting on how her father’s tree would bring joy to people visiting Rockefeller Center.

The tree was donated by Rebecca Decker, whose property became the starting point for its journey to Manhattan.

Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauzé, who has helped select the annual Christmas tree for more than three decades, said finding the right evergreen is about more than its enormous size.

“What I look for is a tree you’d want in your living room, but on a grander scale,” Pauzé said in a statement published by Rockefeller Center. “It needs to make people smile the second they see it.”

This year’s selection certainly has the size to make an impression.

50,000 Lights and a 900-Pound Star Await in Rockefeller Plaza

Once the tree reaches Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, workers will begin transforming the towering spruce into the illuminated centerpiece of Midtown Manhattan.

According to Rockefeller Center’s official Christmas tree announcement, the spruce will be decorated with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights stretching across approximately five miles of wiring.

Its crowning feature will be the spectacular Swarovski crystal star, a 900-pound decoration designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The star features 70 spikes covered with approximately three million crystals.

The official lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, during the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center celebration, with festivities scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Eastern.

For those eager to get an early look, Rockefeller Center is also hosting its second annual Meet the Tree Day on Saturday, featuring family-friendly activities and holiday experiences welcoming the spruce to its temporary Manhattan home.

The tree is expected to remain on display into January 2027, drawing visitors from across the country and around the world.

The famous holiday tradition began in 1931, when construction workers building Rockefeller Center erected a modest Christmas tree decorated with handmade garlands. The first formal lighting ceremony followed in 1933.