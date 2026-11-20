The Toms River mayor says candidates already working as police officers in other towns were turned away. He suspects bias, and he says the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office refused to tell him why.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick wants answers about why women and minority candidates were rejected for jobs with the township police department. He said those candidates were already serving as police officers in other New Jersey towns, and the explanations given to him and his business administrator, Jon Salonis, were vague.

Rodrick said he suspects bias played a role in the background checks that knocked the applicants out of the hiring process.

He said that when he asked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office about those background checks, the office refused to share the information. Ironically, Rodrick is a Republican, and Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Bilhimer is a Democrat expected to uphold New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination (LAD), one of the most comprehensive anti-discrimination laws in the country.

Allegations and Questions Female and minority applicants to the Toms River Police Department were disqualified during background checks.

Some of the rejected candidates were already working as police officers in other towns.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick suspects bias and says the prosecutor’s office refused to explain the disqualifications.

The dispute is part of the township’s broader legal fight with the prosecutor’s office over control of the police department.

The rejections have raised questions at Town Hall. If an applicant was already trusted to wear a badge and carry a gun in another community, Rodrick wants to know what turned up in a Toms River background check that kept them off the force, or whether the denials were based on bias motives. The Toms River Police Department has historically had low minority representation in its staff.

Historical photo by the Toms River Police Dept.

Rodrick has pushed to rebuild the department’s ranks as the township struggles with police staffing. He has argued that a more diverse force would better reflect the Toms River community.

Because of the sensitivity of the matter, Rodrick could not comment regarding the ongoing case or the deined applicants’ identies.

Photo by the Toms River Police Dept.

The background check issue adds to an already bitter feud between Rodrick and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Earlier this year, Toms River, Rodrick and former Business Administrator Jonathan Salonis sued the prosecutor’s office in Mercer County Superior Court. The suit accuses Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan of improperly interfering in township affairs and in the mayor’s authority over the police department. The township is asking the court to declare that the prosecutor’s office overstepped its legal authority.

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The prosecutor’s office has historically declined to comment to Shore News Network on pending matters.