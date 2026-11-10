Rodrick Brings Battle to End Free Healthcare for Politically Appointed Less-Than-Part-Time MUA Commissioners to Court

The township and Mayor Daniel Rodrick filed suit Oct. 30 in Ocean County Superior Court. They want a judge to declare that health and pension benefits for seven part-time utility commissioners break a $2,000-a-year pay cap.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — After months of threats, Mayor Daniel Rodrick‘s fight over health benefits for Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority commissioners is now in court.

The Township of Toms River and Rodrick filed a verified complaint on Oct. 30 in Ocean County Superior Court, Law Division. The case is docket OCN-L-003221-26.

The suit targets $227,250 in what the MUA’s own 2026 budget calls “other compensation from the Authority (health benefits, pension, etc.)” for its seven commissioners. Counting each commissioner’s $2,000 stipend, the total is about $241,000.

Earlier estimates, including SNN’s July report, put the figure at around $250,000. The complaint uses the $227,250 number, and it notes those are budgeted estimates, not verified payments.

Where the case stands

The complaint was filed less than two weeks ago, and the case is at its earliest stage.

No hearing date has been publicly reported. The MUA has not publicly answered the complaint or commented on it.

Under court rules, the defendants will have time to file a formal answer or a motion to dismiss before any judge takes up the merits.

The case docket can be followed through the New Jersey Courts eCourts public access portal.

The filing ends a long wait. Rodrick told the council in May that he was “immediately filing a lawsuit and a court challenge,” and in June he announced plans to go to Superior Court. As of SNN’s July report on the coming court fight, nothing had been filed. The suit was finally filed at 4:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, as SNN first reported.

Who’s being sued

The suit names the MUA and all seven commissioners. The complaint lists their estimated 2026 benefits as follows:

Sam Ellenbogen: $50,400

$50,400 Kim Pascarella: $50,400

$50,400 Charles Valvano: $50,400

$50,400 Katarina Sevastakis: $31,700

$31,700 James Braaten: $21,150

$21,150 Phil Brilliant: $20,700

$20,700 Tariq Siddiqui: $2,500

The commissioners are sued in their official capacities and as people who receive the benefits.

Ellenbogen is also an Ocean County commissioner. Brilliant, a vocal Rodrick critic, led the failed effort to recall the mayor. Not all of the commissioners are Rodrick’s political opponents. Three of the seven, Braaten, Pascarella and Ellenbogen, were appointed by Rodrick, but the mayor says this is about cutting waste in government, not politics or political appointments.

The legal argument

The case turns on one line of township code.

Section 71-1F(1)(a) says each MUA member “shall receive compensation not to exceed $2,000 in any one year for services as a member of the Authority.”

The complaint argues that health insurance and pension contributions count as compensation and must fall under that $2,000 cap. The only exception, it argues, is a commissioner who is separately appointed as an officer, agent or employee of the Authority. The MUA budget lists all seven only as “Commissioner.”

The lawsuit also argues that an MUA resolution or budget cannot override a township ordinance. It cites a 2016 New Jersey Supreme Court decision, Northwest Bergen County Utilities Authority v. Donovan, which upheld a county executive’s veto of health benefits for utility authority commissioners that the county’s governing body had never authorized.

“The Authority may not evade a compensation limitation by labeling membership compensation as insurance, fringe benefits, reimbursement, or another form of economic benefit,” the complaint states.

What Rodrick wants

The complaint asks the court to:

declare the benefits unlawful to the extent they push a commissioner’s pay over $2,000

set aside the MUA resolutions and policies that authorize them

bar future payments, with a possible transition period that could let commissioners continue coverage at their own expense

order a sworn accounting of everything commissioners have been paid since Jan. 1, 2020

recover improper payments for the MUA, after notice and a hearing

award attorneys’ fees out of any money saved or recovered

Rodrick is suing both through the township and on his own as a taxpayer and MUA ratepayer. The township’s business administrator, Jonathan Salonis, verified the complaint for the township. Attorney Donald F. Burke of Brick is handling the case.

How it got here

Rodrick has spent more than a year calling the MUA a “patronage pit” and pushing to dissolve it. The Township Council rejected his plan to dissolve the authority in November 2025. In March 2026, the council also declined to take up his proposed ordinance barring commissioners from receiving health benefits.

“Commissioners are not supposed to receive more than $2,000 annually in compensation,” Rodrick said in June.