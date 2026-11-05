Rodrick says toms river’s data center ban could “fall apart in court,” as council skips legal review; demands action immediately

The mayor wants the Township Council to fix and readopt the ordinance after the Planning Board attorney flagged provisions that don’t comply with state land use law.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick is calling on the Township Council to immediately correct and readopt its proposed ban on data centers, saying the Planning Board attorney found provisions that do not comply with New Jersey’s Municipal Land Use Law. Rodrick, who says he strongly supports banning data centers in town, is warning that the current version could be challenged in court and thrown out.

“Our residents deserve better than ChatGPT-generated ordinances that jeopardize the very protections they’re supposed to provide,” Rodrick said.

Rodrick said the council never consulted township attorneys before drafting the ordinance, which the mayor says appears to have been generated by AI tools like ChatGPT. While Rodrick can’t confirm the use of AI, he did confirm that the council did not pass the ordinance by any township attorneys for review.

“We need a ban that actually protects our residents—not one that falls apart in court,” Rodrick said in a statement.

Mayor Targets Council President

Rodrick aimed much of his criticism at Council President Dave Ciccozzi, accusing him of putting ordinances on the agenda without first consulting the township’s legal professionals. “Council President Ciccozzi needs to stop playing attorney,” Rodrick said, adding that the township pays attorneys to protect its interests and that they should be consulted.

The mayor went further, claiming that ordinances were being copied from ChatGPT. “This is serious business, not amateur hour,” he said. The statement did not offer evidence for the claim or include a response from Ciccozzi. The two have been on opposite sides of a long list of township fights, with the council majority and the mayor repeatedly clashing over Toms River policy and procedure.

Google ai datacenter. Photo by hugo kirk

What Rodrick Wants

Rodrick said residents do not want large industrial facilities that use huge amounts of electricity, strain infrastructure and threaten the character of the community. He urged the council to adopt the changes recommended by the Planning Board attorney and pass a legally enforceable ban right away.

He argued that skipping legal guidance risks handing developers a chance to challenge the ban in court.