Rollover Crash on Breakneck Road Draws Oakland Fire and Rescue; Department Warns Drivers to Put Phones Away

No major injuries were reported, and the volunteer fire department is asking motorists to slow down and keep their phones down when passing emergency scenes.

OAKLAND, N.J. – Oakland firefighters and rescue crews responded to a rollover crash on Breakneck Road, and no major injuries were reported, according to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department. The department said Rescue 1042 and Engine 1032 were sent to the scene.

A Reminder for Drivers

In a post on its Facebook page, the department thanked everyone involved that the crash did not end worse and used the moment to make a pitch to drivers. Its message was simple: slow down when passing an accident scene where emergency personnel are working.

The department also called out a familiar problem. Drivers who hang a phone out the window to film or photograph a crash, it said, should stop. Distracted rubbernecking near a scene puts firefighters, EMTs and police standing on the roadway at risk, and it can cause a second crash.

New Jersey law requires drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on the roadside, according to the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

The department did not say what caused the rollover, how many people were in the vehicle, or whether anyone was taken to a hospital. Oakland police have not released further details. Shore News Network will update this story if more information becomes available. Read more Oakland and Bergen County news on SNN.