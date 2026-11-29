Galloway Township, NJ – Route 9 is closed in both directions in Galloway Township Sunday morning after a utility pole came down and left wires across the road.

Police said the closure runs between Jimmie Leeds Road and Great Creek Road. Utility crews and the other agencies needed have been notified, and police said there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

“This is expected to be a prolonged closure, so please plan accordingly,” police said.

What drivers need to know Closed: Route 9, both directions

Route 9, both directions Between: Jimmie Leeds Road and Great Creek Road

Jimmie Leeds Road and Great Creek Road Cause: A downed utility pole and wires across the road

A downed utility pole and wires across the road Reopening: No time available yet

The closed stretch runs through the busy Smithville area of Atlantic County. Drivers heading north or south should use another route and check 511NJ for current conditions before leaving.

Downed wires can still carry electricity even when they look dead. Stay at least 30 feet away and never drive over or under them.

Sources: Galloway Township Police Department, 511NJ