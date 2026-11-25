Runners in holiday costumes race along the Wildwood Boardwalk during the annual Pinch the GrYnch 5K.
Wildwood, NJ – Runners in Santa suits, elf hats and ugly sweaters will race down the Wildwood Boardwalk next month, and every dollar they raise will go to Christmas for local children.
The Lunch with Lynch Foundation and the Wildwood Police Department are holding their annual “Pinch the GrYnch” Boardwalk 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, Dec. 12. The race starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk and will go on rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to come in holiday costume.
All proceeds go to the “Lynch Who Stole Christmas from the GrYnch” Toy, Coat and Food Card Drive. Over the past 15 years, the drive has given more than 13,000 children in the Wildwoods a Christmas morning.
“The Lunch with Lynch Foundation is honored to partner with the Wildwood Police Department, giving us the opportunity to work alongside our local law enforcement in support of a cause that directly benefits the youth of our community,” said John Lynch, the foundation’s president and founder.
Organizers say the money stays close to home. “Rest assured that every toy, and every donation stays in the Wildwoods and the southern tip of Cape May County – This Toy Drive is for LOCALS by LOCALS!” the foundation says.
About the event:
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m., rain or shine
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood
Cost: $30, or $20 with a new, unwrapped toy brought to the event
The whole 5K course runs along the boardwalk. Organizers ask participants to register online before race day.
Race Day Schedule
9 a.m.: Registration and bib pickup open
9:50 a.m.: Registration and bib pickup close
10 a.m.: 5K run/walk begins
10:01 a.m.: 1-mile walk begins
11 a.m.: Awards ceremony
The race falls on the same day as the Wildwoods’ Family Holiday Celebration at the Convention Center, which ends with a tree lighting that afternoon. That gives racers and their families a reason to stay on the island after the finish.
Phil Stilton is the Editor and Publisher of Shore News Network, an independent digital newsroom providing original reporting on New Jersey, national news, government, public policy, public safety, courts, and community affairs.
As founder of the publication, Stilton leads editorial strategy… Full bio →