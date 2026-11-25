Wildwood, NJ – Runners in Santa suits, elf hats and ugly sweaters will race down the Wildwood Boardwalk next month, and every dollar they raise will go to Christmas for local children.

The Lunch with Lynch Foundation and the Wildwood Police Department are holding their annual “Pinch the GrYnch” Boardwalk 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, Dec. 12. The race starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk and will go on rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to come in holiday costume.

All proceeds go to the “Lynch Who Stole Christmas from the GrYnch” Toy, Coat and Food Card Drive. Over the past 15 years, the drive has given more than 13,000 children in the Wildwoods a Christmas morning.

“The Lunch with Lynch Foundation is honored to partner with the Wildwood Police Department, giving us the opportunity to work alongside our local law enforcement in support of a cause that directly benefits the youth of our community,” said John Lynch, the foundation’s president and founder.

Organizers say the money stays close to home. “Rest assured that every toy, and every donation stays in the Wildwoods and the southern tip of Cape May County – This Toy Drive is for LOCALS by LOCALS!” the foundation says.

About the event: When: Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m., rain or shine

Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m., rain or shine Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood Cost: $30, or $20 with a new, unwrapped toy brought to the event

$30, or $20 with a new, unwrapped toy brought to the event Register: LynchToyDrive.com/pinch

The whole 5K course runs along the boardwalk. Organizers ask participants to register online before race day.

Race Day Schedule 9 a.m.: Registration and bib pickup open

9:50 a.m.: Registration and bib pickup close

10 a.m.: 5K run/walk begins

10:01 a.m.: 1-mile walk begins

11 a.m.: Awards ceremony

The race falls on the same day as the Wildwoods’ Family Holiday Celebration at the Convention Center, which ends with a tree lighting that afternoon. That gives racers and their families a reason to stay on the island after the finish.

For more information, call 609-849-8887 or visit LynchToyDrive.com.

For more Wildwood and Cape May County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Lunch with Lynch Foundation, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority