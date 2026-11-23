The system, called ChatBCI-Assist, lets users “type” with their brain signals up to three times faster than older systems. Researchers hope it can give a voice back to people with advanced ALS.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Engineers at Rutgers University have built one of the fastest noninvasive brain-computer communication systems of its kind. It uses artificial intelligence to turn brain activity into words and phrases without surgery or implants.

The system is called ChatBCI-Assist. Users wear a sensor cap, and an AI language model suggests phrases they can pick using only their brain signals. In testing, users communicated nearly twice as fast as with a conventional word-prediction system, and in some tests close to three times as fast. The researchers say the technology could eventually help people with severe speech and movement impairments, including those in the late stages of ALS.

How it’s going ChatBCI-Assist reads brain signals through a cap of sensors on the scalp. No surgery is involved.

An AI language model running on the local computer suggests words and phrases based on the conversation, so users don’t have to spell out every letter.

The system has been tested only on healthy volunteers so far. Trials with ALS patients are being planned with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

“Our work paves the way for faster and more accessible communication through noninvasive brain-computer interfaces,” said Laleh Najafizadeh, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rutgers School of Engineering who led the research.

Najafizadeh directs the university’s Integrated Systems and NeuroImaging Laboratory. Postdoctoral associate Weinan Wang co-led the work. Jiazhen Hong, who earned his doctorate at Rutgers, is the first author, and graduate student Pradyumna Rao also worked on the project. The findings were published in IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, destroys the nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. As it progresses, many patients lose the ability to speak or type even though their minds stay sharp.

“For many individuals with advanced ALS, cognitive abilities remain largely preserved, but progressive loss of motor control can severely limit their ability to express their thoughts,” Najafizadeh said. “Traditionally, they use eye-gaze based devices which use a specialized camera to track their eye movements to select items on the screen. These devices may become difficult to use if reliable eye control is lost.”

How It Works

ChatBCI-Assist cannot read a person’s private thoughts. It detects only which choice on a screen the user is deliberately focusing on.

The ChatBCI-Assist screen displays letters, words and phrases that users can select by focusing on them while an EEG cap records their brain responses. Suggestions generated by a locally-deployed fine-tuned language model help users compose their intended messages with fewer selections.



The screen shows a keyboard along with suggested words and phrases, and its rows and columns flash in rapid sequence. When the row or column holding the user’s chosen item lights up, the brain gives off an electrical response called the P300. The signal is named for its timing: it typically appears about 300 milliseconds after a person sees something they are paying attention to. Sensors in the cap pick up the response, and the computer matches it to the row and column that flashed to find the letter, word or phrase the user wanted.

Spelling systems based on the P300 signal have been around for decades, but they are slow because users usually have to choose each letter one at a time. Saying “I want water” can take more than a dozen selections.

The Rutgers team added a large language model, the same general kind of AI that powers chatbots. They adapted it with sample messages reflecting the everyday needs of people with ALS. As the user makes selections, the AI suggests words and full phrases that fit the conversation. Someone trying to say “I want water” might simply pick a suggested phrase like “Give me water,” which has the same meaning and takes far fewer selections.

“We are advocating for a change in perspective,” Najafizadeh said. “Rather than focusing on reproducing every word a person wants to type, we can now look toward assistive systems that predict what users intend to communicate and help them express it more efficiently.”

The user stays in control and can accept a suggestion or keep spelling letter by letter. The language model runs on the computer itself, not through a cloud service like ChatGPT. Private messages about a patient’s health or personal needs never have to travel over the internet, and the system works without a reliable connection.

The researchers tested the system two ways. In “copy spelling,” participants had to reproduce a sentence word for word, and ChatBCI-Assist was nearly twice as fast as a standard dictionary-based prediction system. In “semantic spelling,” participants only had to get the meaning across, and the system was close to three times as fast. Participants also said the AI-assisted system took less effort, and they rated the meaning-based mode easier to use.

Najafizadeh said speed is only part of the goal. The technology has to fit into patients’ lives without adding stress or discomfort. The bigger aim is to move brain-based communication away from picking letters and closer to how people naturally share ideas, needs and intentions.

Najafizadeh is working with Dr. Shan Chen, a physician-scientist and medical director of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. The two plan to test the system with ALS patients and find ways to make it more practical and comfortable to use.

“The rapid advances in AI technology in the health sciences are extremely exciting and offer new hope for our ALS patients,” Chen said.

Rutgers’ Office for Research has filed a provisional patent application covering the technology through its Technology Transfer unit.

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Sources: Rutgers University Technology Transfer, Rutgers School of Engineering