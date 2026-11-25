North Cape May, NJ – Next to the Cape May Canal, a Rutgers University hatchery raises shellfish by the millions. Those oysters, clams and mussels supply New Jersey’s growing aquaculture industry and help restore the state’s bays and shorelines.

In October, a group of Honors College students from Rutgers-New Brunswick traveled about 130 miles south to the New Jersey Aquaculture Innovation Center. They spent the day doing hatchery chores alongside staff at the 22,000-square-foot facility. The visit is part of a new interdisciplinary seminar that brings students to Rutgers research stations across the state.

The work started with a dirty job. Junior Veronica Girgis, 20, a food science major, put on elbow-length rubber gloves and scraped barnacles, snails and sea squirts off the inside of a nursery tank. Those uninvited organisms compete with the young shellfish for nutrients.

Shea Cinquemani (at right) shows Honors College student Kanishk Sharma the small marine organisms that collect in nursery tanks at Rutgers’ New Jersey Aquaculture Innovation Center and must be cleaned away regularly. The hands-on lesson gives Sharma a close look at the daily work involved in raising young shellfish. Lori Nardoza/Rutgers University

“It’s the less thought-about part,” said Shea Cinquemani, a seasonal technician at the center and a 2026 Rutgers graduate in marine biology and fisheries sciences.

Crews hose down the tanks every day to remove the buildup, which is known as biofouling. “We try to get rid of them as much as possible, as fast as possible,” Cinquemani said. According to her, the fast-spawning sea squirts in particular “love to clog our pipes.”

Girgis said she knew little about aquaculture before the trip and liked that the research works toward “both end goals, producing food and helping conservation efforts.”

About this research Rutgers’ North Cape May hatchery sells about 10 million oyster seeds a year to commercial growers.

It also supplies 50 million to 100 million oyster larvae a year for reef restoration.

New Jersey shellfish farm sales hit $11.8 million in 2023, nearly double the figure from five years earlier.

Researchers are breeding surf clams that tolerate warmer water and ribbed mussels that can clean polluted bays.

Millions of Oysters, Built to Survive

The center opened in 2007 and is run by Rutgers’ Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory. It is best known for disease-resistant oysters. Hatchery manager Sean Towers said it sells about 10 million oyster seeds a year to commercial growers, each smaller than half a pea, and provides another 50 million to 100 million larvae for oyster reef projects.

Rutgers hatcheries and nurseries support New Jersey‘s shellfish farms. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, those farms had $11.8 million in sales in 2023, up from $6.4 million five years before. The university also recently signed an exclusive deal licensing its disease-resistant oysters to hatcheries and farms in Canada that are dealing with the effects of climate change.

Dave Bushek directs the Haskin lab and teaches the seminar with Peter Oudemans of the Philip E. Marucci Center for Blueberry and Cranberry Research. Bushek said the breeding work aims for shellfish that grow faster, taste better, fight off disease and handle warmer water.

He said the trip was meant to show students “how the breeding and other research that we do translates into something that moves out into commercial production.”

Oysters are only part of the work. The center also raises bay scallops, hard clams, Atlantic surf clams and ribbed mussels. Towers said researchers are crossbreeding northern surf clams, the kind used for chowder and fried clam strips, with a southern variety. The goal is a clam that grows well in warmer water and gives farmers another crop to sell.

Students helped with that project by sorting young surf clams by size. They shook the clams through mesh baskets and then picked out debris and dead shellfish by hand. Towers said keeping clams of similar size together stops the bigger ones from hogging the food.

The facility uses a lot of water. Towers said it pumps in about 44 gallons of seawater per second from the canal next door, and the water can be heard rushing beneath the metal floor grates. Because shellfish filter water as they feed, he said, the water goes back into the canal cleaner than it came in.

Some of that seawater is filtered and treated to grow algae, which is the shellfish’s food. Algae culture manager Josh Kiernan said each of the center’s nine algae strains begins as a 10-milliliter sample. Over several weeks, staff scale it up through test tubes and flasks into 7-foot clear tanks. A cell counter then measures the algae so staff can match the shellfish’s diet to their stage of growth.

Sophomore Kanishk Sharma, 18, studies computer science, data science and economics. He said he was struck by “so many different fields working together.”

Researchers are also working out how to reliably raise ribbed mussels. The mussels filter water and anchor shorelines with sticky threads that Towers called “little Spider-Man webs.” Because no one eats them, they can be planted in polluted waters where edible shellfish aren’t allowed.

When the students visited, staff were holding the mussels in a “false winter” of very cold water. Next they will warm the water so the mussels spawn in December.

“We need to trick these animals into thinking they’ve gone through an entire winter, an entire spring, and into the summer by the holiday break this year,” Towers said.

A grant from the Barnegat Bay Partnership pays for ribbed mussel production and for placing the mussels in estuaries. It also funds a doctoral student, Emory Barrett, who works on the project full time. This summer Barrett grew ribbed mussels alongside oysters to see whether the mussels lowered bacteria levels in the water. He said early results look promising.

Barrett said one spawning method is working, but “we’re trying to come up with ones that are even better, that have less cross contamination, and are more predictable.”

Sophomore Foysal Sorwar, 19, said he used to think oysters were simply dug up from the bottom of the bay.

“I didn’t think they were growing it,” he said. “There’s so much genomic stuff and breeding and diseases and algae culturing – and climate change. There’s just so much involved.”

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Sources: Rutgers Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory, U.S. Department of Agriculture