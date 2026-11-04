Sadeghi Wins Another Landslide Election as Ocean County Commissioner, and Voters Approve County Question 1 on Open Space

Republican Frank Sadeghi beat Democrat Kia Phua with about 60% of the vote, while the ballot question he urged even his opponents to back passed by a similar margin.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi won re-election Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kia Phua in the race for the Board of Commissioners. Voters also approved County Question No. 1, the open space ballot measure Sadeghi had made a centerpiece of his closing pitch. Both results are unofficial, according to the Ocean County election results page.

Sadeghi Cruises, Phua Concedes

With all 418 districts reporting, Sadeghi collected 123,230 votes, or 60.20%. Phua received 81,122 votes (39.63%), and write-ins accounted for 335. Of the 204,687 ballots cast in the race, that left Sadeghi ahead by more than 42,000 votes and set him up for another three-year term.

Phua conceded in a letter to Ocean County residents dated Tuesday night, saying that while the outcome was not what his campaign had hoped for, he accepted it “with gratitude.” He congratulated Sadeghi and thanked his wife, Monique, and his volunteers and supporters. Phua argued that the result was encouraging for Democrats in a county that has traditionally voted strongly Republican, calling the closer margin a sign that residents want more from their government.

Phua said he is not going away and will keep pressing the board on county budgets, tax increases and accountability. “An election may end, but accountability never should,” he wrote.

Open Space Question Passes

County Question No. 1 passed with 108,056 “yes” votes (60.32%) against 71,072 “no” votes (39.68%), with 179,128 votes cast and all districts reporting. Sadeghi had urged voters of every political stripe to support the measure ahead of Election Day, calling it critical to Ocean County’s future “10, 20, and even 50 years down the road.”

“Together, we can keep Ocean County the best place to live in New Jersey for generations to come,” Sadeghi said in the pre-election appeal.

More on Ocean County government is available from the county’s official website, and SNN will keep following New Jersey election results as the counties certify them.