Salisbury driver busted after years of traffic violations

A seat belt violation exposed revoked driving privileges and a decade-long citation history.

SALISBURY, MD – A Salisbury man who allegedly kept getting behind the wheel despite years of driver’s license violations finally landed in handcuffs after a deputy spotted him driving without a seat belt. What began as a routine traffic stop uncovered a revoked Maryland license, a suspended North Carolina license and a history of previous citations stretching back to 2016.

Dante Lee Boston was arrested Tuesday, November 3, after a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy observed him driving near East Road and Booth Street without wearing a seat belt, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, Boston reportedly acknowledged that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

A records check confirmed that Boston’s Maryland driving privileges had been revoked and his North Carolina license was suspended. Deputies also discovered multiple prior citations for driving without a valid license, prompting an arrest rather than another roadside citation.

Seat Belt Violation Exposes Revoked Maryland License

The encounter began when a Wicomico County deputy spotted a driver who was not wearing a seat belt, as required under Maryland law.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of East Road and Booth Street in Salisbury, and the vehicle pulled over.

During the investigation, the driver was identified as Boston.

When the deputy requested his driver’s license, Boston allegedly admitted that he did not possess a valid one.

He also told the deputy his driving privileges had been suspended in multiple states, according to the sheriff’s office.

A subsequent records check confirmed that Boston’s North Carolina driver’s license was suspended while his Maryland license had been revoked.

The department did not disclose why either state had taken action against his driving privileges.

Driving Violations Stretch Back to 2016

The encounter became more serious when deputies examined Boston’s prior traffic history.

According to the sheriff’s office, he had been cited for driving without a valid license on multiple occasions dating back to 2016.

Investigators determined that the previous citations had not prevented him from allegedly driving again without valid privileges.

The sheriff’s office said Boston’s repeated history of license violations and disregard of earlier traffic citations contributed to the decision to arrest him.

Authorities did not specify how many previous citations Boston had received or identify the courts where those cases were handled.

The department also did not disclose whether Boston had prior convictions related to the citations.

The allegations highlight a recurring traffic enforcement concern: drivers continuing to operate vehicles after their licenses have been suspended or revoked.

For Boston, the latest encounter ended at the Wicomico County Detention Center, rather than with a warning or citation issued at the roadside.

Salisbury Man Arrested, Released on Multiple Traffic Citations

Following the traffic stop, deputies placed Boston under arrest and transported him to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

He was processed at the facility and subsequently released on multiple traffic citations.

The sheriff’s office did not provide Boston’s age, specify the exact number of citations issued or announce a court date.

The department released details of the arrest Tuesday, November 10, describing the case as part of its ongoing traffic enforcement efforts throughout Wicomico County.

The arrest comes amid other recent enforcement activity in Salisbury, including a separate traffic stop involving a driver with outstanding warrants and a suspended license.

In Boston’s case, the initial reason for the stop was a seat belt violation, but the investigation quickly shifted to his driving status and history of previous offenses.

What started with an unbuckled seat belt ultimately brought a decade of alleged driving violations back into focus.

Boston is presumed innocent of the pending allegations unless and until proven guilty in court.