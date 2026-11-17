Registration opens Monday for two nights of special holiday deliveries.

TINTON FALLS, NJ – Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for a police escort in Tinton Falls this December, with local officers preparing to deliver holiday presents directly to children’s homes during a special two-night Christmas celebration.

The Tinton Falls Police Department announced its fifth annual “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” event will take place December 16 and 17, with deliveries beginning at 4:15 p.m. each evening. Families must register in advance to participate, and space is limited to 50 residences per night.

Photo: Santa Claus Is Coming to Tinton Falls With Police Delivering Gifts Right to Your Door image 76

Registration opens Monday, November 16, at 8 a.m. through the borough’s Community Pass system. Parents who secure a spot will need to drop off one wrapped, labeled gift for their child at police headquarters before the scheduled delivery.

Tinton Falls Police Bring Santa Claus to Neighborhood Doorsteps

The annual holiday tradition gives local children a chance to receive a personal visit from Santa Claus, with the police department coordinating gift deliveries throughout the borough.

The event is divided into two nights based on which side of Tinton Avenue families live.

Residents living south of Tinton Avenue, including neighborhoods such as Park Place, Fox Chase, Shafto Road and Tinton Greens, should register for Wednesday, December 16.

Families north of Tinton Avenue, including Patriot Square, Whirlaway Drive, Society Hill, Riveredge Road and the Fruit Streets neighborhood, should select Thursday, December 17.

Advertisement

Deliveries begin at 4:15 p.m. on both nights.

Police are limiting registration to 50 residences per evening to manage the delivery schedule and give participating children their holiday surprise.

Registration Opens November 16 With Only 100 Household Spots

Families interested in participating can register through the borough’s Community Pass website beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

The registration system enrolls individual participants rather than households, which means the police department will need to review the applications to determine the actual number of residences participating.

Once the nightly limit is reached, additional applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

Police are asking parents not to panic if registration appears to fill quickly, explaining that officers will review the list to ensure an accurate household count.

After registering, families must prepare one wrapped present labeled with the child’s first and last name and home address.

Gifts must be dropped off at the Tinton Falls Police Department near the courtroom during one of three designated collection periods:

November 30, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

December 1, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

December 2, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These collection periods allow police to organize the presents ahead of Santa’s neighborhood visits.

Police Prepare for Fifth Annual Christmas Gift Deliveries

The “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” event has become an annual holiday tradition for the Monmouth County community, bringing police officers and local families together outside of routine law enforcement duties.

The department is encouraging interested residents to register early because of the limited number of homes that can be accommodated.

The first deliveries are scheduled for December 16, followed by the second group on December 17.

Anyone with questions about the program, registration or gift drop-off requirements can contact Ryan Daly at rdaly@tfpolice.org.