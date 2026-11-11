Sayreville Warns of Heavy Traffic as Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening Draws Crowds Today

Sayreville officials are telling drivers to expect heavy congestion around Main Street Extension and Riverton Boulevard today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, as Bass Pro Shops opens its new Outdoor World store in the borough.

The Sayreville Office of Emergency Management said it has spent several weeks preparing for the opening. It worked with local public safety agencies, nearby towns, Middlesex County and state partners on a traffic management and public safety plan for an event expected to bring large crowds.

Even with that plan in place, the office said residents and commuters should be ready for a sharp increase in traffic all day, especially near the Riverton development where the store is located.

Officials asked drivers who aren’t going to the opening to stay out of the area and use other routes. People who are going should leave early, give themselves extra travel time and expect delays near the site.

The 200,000-square-foot store is the largest single-level Bass Pro Shops location in the country, and its opening is expected to draw shoppers from across the region. The store sits in the Riverton retail complex off the Garden State Parkway.

The OEM will send traffic advisories, road closure updates and other public safety notices during the event through the borough’s Rave Alert mass notification system. Officials urged residents to sign up now so they get updates as conditions change. Residents can register through the emergency notifications link on the right side of the Borough of Sayreville website.

The office said it will post more information as Bass Pro Shops releases event details. It thanked residents and motorists for their patience while public safety and regional partners work to keep the opening safe and running smoothly.