Seven Injured as Perth Amboy Apartment Fire Spreads to Neighboring Building

An overnight fire at 671 Catherine Street in Perth Amboy spread to a neighboring building and left seven people injured. Photo by Perth Amboy PD

An overnight fire at 671 Catherine Street in Perth Amboy spread to a neighboring building and left seven people injured. Photo by Perth Amboy PD

Firefighters used four hose lines to contain the overnight Catherine Street blaze, with all occupants accounted for.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ — Seven people were injured in an overnight fire that spread from a four-family apartment building to a neighboring structure on Catherine Street Sunday, October 25, according to the Perth Amboy Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 671 Catherine Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy fire at the rear of the apartment building, with flames extending into the building immediately to its right.

Searches account for all occupants

Live Map: Here’s where it happened CATHERINE STREET PERTH AMBOY, NJ

Crews operated four hose lines to contain and extinguish the fire while firefighters searched the buildings and conducted ventilation.

All searches were negative, and every occupant was accounted for, the department said. EMS personnel treated seven people for injuries.

Mutual aid crews assist at scene

Firefighters from Hopelawn, Woodbridge, Fords and Iselin assisted Perth Amboy crews. Additional units from Perth Amboy, South Amboy and Edison covered the city during the response.

The Perth Amboy Fire Investigation Unit and County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause.